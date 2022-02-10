x

February 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Culture

Staellinika Celebrates International Greek Language Day with New Content

February 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Sta Ellinika
(Photo via snf.org)

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, Canada, in collaboration with the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic and in partnership with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, is pleased to announce the release of new Staellinika learning material in commemoration of International Greek Language Day.

On February 9th, as the world celebrates the life of esteemed Greek poet Dionysios Solomos and the influence of the Greek language in both the arts and sciences, Staellinika invites Greeks and non-Greeks alike to engage with the rich history of Greek culture and the legacy of Hellenism in everyday life through its new content.

Staellinika, made possible thanks to the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), is an online Greek language learning platform and suite of apps designed to arrest the decline of Greek language in the diaspora. It currently supports over 30,000+ users around the world through innovative teaching and learning tools.

Today, users will have access to a new mini course on Greek Holidays and Traditions, providing Greek language students the opportunity to engage with some of Greece’s most valued customs and their history. Each major holiday is accompanied by a description, illustrations, relevant Greek vocabulary, poems, and songs, related to the events.

Teachers and parents will also find new classroom activities as well as new posters and booklets on Greek Mythology, available for download at staellinika for teachers.com. These resources are designed to enhance the in-classroom learning experience by increasing engagement and motivation for students as they seek to learn more about their favorite gods and heroes.

Demand for accessible Greek language learning tools that support the hard work of Greek language instructors and their students only continues to grow. Staellinika’s increasing integration into North American schools is the direct result of the ongoing partnership with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. This relationship has been crucial to ensuring that Staellinika is making its way to the next generation of Greek learners in the diaspora.

Dr. Anastasis Koularmanis, the Educational Director at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America noted, “We are pleased to be working with Staellinika.com as it continues to provide students, teachers, and parents with both learning and teaching tools at a time that calls for flexible and innovative solutions. Today we celebrate the Greek language and its historical impact by encouraging more youth to engage with their heritage language.”

The new course content and learning materials are available for no charge at Staellinika.com, thanks to SNF.

RELATED

Music
Snoop Dogg Takes Over Death Row Records Brand as Owner

LOS ANGELES — Snoop Dogg has taken over a popular record label that launched his stellar career.

Cinema
In “KIMI,” Soderbergh, Kravitz Build A Classic Tech Thriller
Cinema
How (and Where) to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominees Online

Top Stories

Politics

ATHENS – Former Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks and current advisor to the publishers of The National Herald, Antonis H Diamataris, was targeted by Turkish newspapers and websites for his recent Editorial (see below), in which he called on US President Joe Biden not to fall into the Turks’ trap and proceed with the sale of F-16s, which Ankara is pursuing.

Politics

After a year's live broadcasting hiatus due to long-haul COVID-19 side-effects, The National Herald's co-Editor and Publisher, Eraklis Diamataris brings TNH Discussions back to life.

General News

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) on February 4 released its report on the death of Greek-American George Zapantis of Queens.

Video

Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings