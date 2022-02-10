Staellinika Celebrates International Greek Language Day with New Content

Culture

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, Canada, in collaboration with the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic and in partnership with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, is pleased to announce the release of new Staellinika learning material in commemoration of International Greek Language Day.

On February 9th, as the world celebrates the life of esteemed Greek poet Dionysios Solomos and the influence of the Greek language in both the arts and sciences, Staellinika invites Greeks and non-Greeks alike to engage with the rich history of Greek culture and the legacy of Hellenism in everyday life through its new content.

Staellinika, made possible thanks to the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), is an online Greek language learning platform and suite of apps designed to arrest the decline of Greek language in the diaspora. It currently supports over 30,000+ users around the world through innovative teaching and learning tools.

Today, users will have access to a new mini course on Greek Holidays and Traditions, providing Greek language students the opportunity to engage with some of Greece’s most valued customs and their history. Each major holiday is accompanied by a description, illustrations, relevant Greek vocabulary, poems, and songs, related to the events.

Teachers and parents will also find new classroom activities as well as new posters and booklets on Greek Mythology, available for download at staellinika for teachers.com. These resources are designed to enhance the in-classroom learning experience by increasing engagement and motivation for students as they seek to learn more about their favorite gods and heroes.

Demand for accessible Greek language learning tools that support the hard work of Greek language instructors and their students only continues to grow. Staellinika’s increasing integration into North American schools is the direct result of the ongoing partnership with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. This relationship has been crucial to ensuring that Staellinika is making its way to the next generation of Greek learners in the diaspora.

Dr. Anastasis Koularmanis, the Educational Director at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America noted, “We are pleased to be working with Staellinika.com as it continues to provide students, teachers, and parents with both learning and teaching tools at a time that calls for flexible and innovative solutions. Today we celebrate the Greek language and its historical impact by encouraging more youth to engage with their heritage language.”

The new course content and learning materials are available for no charge at Staellinika.com, thanks to SNF.