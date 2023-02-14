x

February 14, 2023

St. Thomas Hellenic School PTO 27th Annual Dinner Dance Fundraiser

February 14, 2023
By The National Herald
St. Thomas Hellenic School DSC_5023
The students of St. Thomas Hellenic School in Cherry Hill, NJ, performed traditional Greek dances at the event on February 11. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The St. Thomas Hellenic School PTO hosted their 27th Annual Dinner Dance Fundraiser on February 11 in Cherry Hill, NJ. The St. Thomas Hellenic School is the largest Greek school in the Delaware Valley.

PTO President Athena Poulathas along with board members Christine Karageorgis, Jenny Tripolitis, Virginia Kolovos, Stephanie Docimo, and Laura Katsikis worked along with many parents and volunteers to bring the night to fruition. The students dazzled their parents with amazing dance performances from the various regions of our beautiful Greece. Dance instructor George Kleftogiannis worked diligently for many weeks to prepare the students for the evening’s performances. Kleftogiannis, Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas, Principal Margarita Zografos Vrettos and the Hellenic School families proudly watched as the students showcased all of their hard work. Adelphia catered the event with delicious meals and the entertainment was provided by Neo Kyma and DJ Gus. Hellenic School students, teachers, parents and family members danced the night away with traditional and modern Greek music.

The students of St. Thomas Hellenic School in Cherry Hill, NJ, performed traditional Greek dances at the event on February 11. Photo: Steve Lambrou
Attendees at the St. Thomas Hellenic School PTO 27th Annual Dinner Dance Fundraiser on February 11. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The students of St. Thomas Hellenic School in Cherry Hill, NJ, performed traditional Greek dances at the event on February 11. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The St. Thomas Hellenic School PTO held their 27th Annual Dinner Dance Fundraiser on February 11 with the students and the community’s presiding priest Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas in attendance. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The students of St. Thomas Hellenic School in Cherry Hill, NJ, performed traditional Greek dances at the event on February 11. Photo: Steve Lambrou

