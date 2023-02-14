St. Thomas Hellenic School PTO 27th Annual Dinner Dance Fundraiser

General News

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The St. Thomas Hellenic School PTO hosted their 27th Annual Dinner Dance Fundraiser on February 11 in Cherry Hill, NJ. The St. Thomas Hellenic School is the largest Greek school in the Delaware Valley.

PTO President Athena Poulathas along with board members Christine Karageorgis, Jenny Tripolitis, Virginia Kolovos, Stephanie Docimo, and Laura Katsikis worked along with many parents and volunteers to bring the night to fruition. The students dazzled their parents with amazing dance performances from the various regions of our beautiful Greece. Dance instructor George Kleftogiannis worked diligently for many weeks to prepare the students for the evening’s performances. Kleftogiannis, Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas, Principal Margarita Zografos Vrettos and the Hellenic School families proudly watched as the students showcased all of their hard work. Adelphia catered the event with delicious meals and the entertainment was provided by Neo Kyma and DJ Gus. Hellenic School students, teachers, parents and family members danced the night away with traditional and modern Greek music.