x

September 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

United States

St. Thomas Hellenic School in Cherry Hill, NJ, Begins New Year with Blessing

September 8, 2023
By The National Herald
St. Thomas Cherry Hill NJ school blessing DSC_9655
The St. Thomas Hellenic School in Cherry Hill, NJ, began its 2023-2024 school year on September 7 in the church for the Agiasmo blessing presided over by Metropolis of New Jersey Chancellor Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The St. Thomas Hellenic School in Cherry Hill, NJ, began its 2023-2024 school year on September 7 in the church for the Agiasmo blessing. The community was excited and honored that Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey, Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne, Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis was present for the Sanctification of the Water service with the Hellenic School families. He offered his best wishes and blessings to the students, teachers, principal and parents for the new school year. Immediately following the Agiasmo blessing, parents and students filled Balis Educational Building for a quick ‘Meet and Greet’ with the classroom teachers. The staff consists of eight classroom teachers for students in grades PreK through 6th and a Greek dance teacher. After the meet and greet the PTO treated the Greek School families to ice cream with a special visit from Mr. Softee! The community is excited to open the doors to the 110 students and begin classes on Monday, September 11.

 

RELATED

Politics
Western Queens Leaders at Astoria Backpack Giveaway, Serving Hundreds of Families

ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Rep.

Politics
What Do Old and New Acquaintances in the Greek-American Community Say about Stefanos Kasselakis?
United States
Nicholas Kontaxis, Contemporary Artist, Debuts in NYC Sept. 8

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.