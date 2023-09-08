St. Thomas Hellenic School in Cherry Hill, NJ, Begins New Year with Blessing

United States

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The St. Thomas Hellenic School in Cherry Hill, NJ, began its 2023-2024 school year on September 7 in the church for the Agiasmo blessing. The community was excited and honored that Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey, Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne, Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis was present for the Sanctification of the Water service with the Hellenic School families. He offered his best wishes and blessings to the students, teachers, principal and parents for the new school year. Immediately following the Agiasmo blessing, parents and students filled Balis Educational Building for a quick ‘Meet and Greet’ with the classroom teachers. The staff consists of eight classroom teachers for students in grades PreK through 6th and a Greek dance teacher. After the meet and greet the PTO treated the Greek School families to ice cream with a special visit from Mr. Softee! The community is excited to open the doors to the 110 students and begin classes on Monday, September 11.