The St. Thomas Hellenic School of Cherry Hill, NJ, honored the heroes of 1940 at their annual ‘OXI’ Day celebration. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – On October 26, the St. Thomas Hellenic School of Cherry Hill honored the heroes of 1940 as the Greek School families and the St. Thomas community gathered in the Danielle Kousoulis Cultural Center to commemorate the legacy of ‘OXI’ Day.

Students from Kindergarten to eighth grade presented songs and poetry to remind everyone in attendance of the faith and moral courage of the proud Hellenes despite facing tremendous adversity.

‘OXI’ Day represents Greeks’ resilience, passion, dedication, will to live freely, to honor their ancestors’ sacrifices, and preserve their culture. We are called to do the same by promoting and continuing our Hellenic values and traditions that our forefathers sacrificed their lives for. Ζήτω η αθάνατη Ελληνική ψυχή ! Ζήτω το έπος του 40!