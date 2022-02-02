St. Thomas Greek Afternoon School Celebrates Three Hierarchs and Greek Letters

Church

The St. Thomas Greek Afteoon School teachers at the celebration of the Three Hierarchs and the Greek Letters. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Greek Afternoon School of St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill celebrated the Feast Day of the Three Hierarchs and the Greek Letters on January 31. Although the Metropolis’ celebration was canceled due to a case of the coronavirus, the St. Thomas Greek School, took all the necessary measures for the safety of those present, and honored the Three Hierarchs with special joy.

The new presiding priest of the community, Fr. Avgustinos Psomas, welcomed the students and thanked the parents and the teaching staff for their efforts to preserve and promote the Greek language. He noted that the future of every community is the children.

After the traditional Artoklasia service, the students recited poems and sang songs in honor of the Three Holy Hierarchs and Great Teachers of the Church.