St. Thomas Greek Afternoon School Celebrated ‘OXI’ Day in Cherry Hill, NJ

The students of St. Thomas Greek Afternoon School in Cherry Hill, NJ, with the community’s presiding priest, Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas, at the ‘OXI’ Day celebration. Photo by Steve Lambrou
CHERRY HILL, NJ – St. Thomas Greek Afternoon School on October 27 enthusiastically celebrated the anniversary of ‘OXI’ Day. The students presented a varied program with poems and songs that transported the audience back to that fateful time in 1940. Inside the packed church, the community’s presiding priest Fr. Augustinos Psomas together with the students, parents, teaching staff and parishioners proudly sang the Greek National Anthem. Long live October 28, 1940!
The event reminded everyone of the famous quote by Winston Churchill: “Hence, we will not say that Greeks fight like heroes, but that heroes fight like Greeks.”
