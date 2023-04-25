x

April 25, 2023

St. Thomas Community in Cherry Hill Celebrates Its Patron Saint, Hosts Golf Event

April 25, 2023
By The National Herald
St Thomas Cherry Hill NJ DSC_0048
Left to right: George Horiates, Fr. Georgios Antoniou of St. Nicholas Atlantic City, Metropolis of New Jersey Chancellor Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis, St. Thomas presiding priest Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas, Georgios Giariskanis, and Fr. Peter Thornberg of St. Sophia Valley Forge. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – On Saint Thomas weekend, the only Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in the area celebrated Saint George the Great on April 23 as well as a series of events celebrating the community’s patron saint, the Apostle St. Thomas.

At Vespers on the evening of April 22, the community welcomed its newly commissioned iconographer Georgios Giariskanis from Greece and introduced him to the community as they begin the multimillion dollar project. Giariskanis also gave a presentation to the community during the evening.

On the Sunday of Saint Thomas, April 23, one week after Holy Pascha, the St. Thomas community was joined by Consul of Greece in New York Dimitris Papageorgiou who announced that the Consul General would be having a special program on Sunday, May 7 at St. Thomas in Cherry Hill and invites all interested in having questions answered in the Delaware Valley to attend the event after services.

Finally, on April 24, the St. Thomas Golf Tournament was held at Pennsauken Country Club in Pennsauken, NJ. The event raises funds for the church and various philanthropic projects within the community.

