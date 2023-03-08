St. Sophia of Syracuse Dancers Featured at International Taste Festival

General News

SYRACUSE, New York – The ‘St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church Dancers’, of the St. Sophia parish in Syracuse, NY, will again be performing at The International Taste Festival, which the news site Syracuse.com notes was nominated “as one of the top food events in the country,” and “will return to the New York State Fairgrounds April 1.”

According to the site, “the event, in just its second year, highlights both the food and the cultures of the many different communities that make up Central New York, said organizer Stephanie Pestillo. More than 25 food vendors will set up in the fair’s Center of Progress Building, with a full schedule of entertainment and a family-friendly kids’ area.”

The Fest will take place from 11 AM to 9 PM Saturday, April 1 in the Center of Progress. Admission is $5 in advance through March 31 and $10 during the event at the door or online. Children age 10 and under are admitted free.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.showpass.com/internationaltastefest.

(Material from Syracuse.com was used in this article)