x

May 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

General News

St. Sophia Hosts 51st Annual Festival June 6-9 in Syracuse, NY

May 2, 2024
By The National Herald
St. Sophia Greek Festival dancers
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church hosts its 51st Annual Greek Cultural Festival in Syracuse, NY, June 6-9. Photo: Instagram

SYRACUSE, NY – St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church hosts its 51st Annual Greek Cultural Festival in Syracuse June 6-9 on the church grounds, 325 Waring Road in DeWitt.

This year will be marked with special events as the community celebrates its 51st annual festival, featuring a full menu of all the favorite, authentic Greek foods and desserts. Live Greek music and dance performances will take place under the outdoor ‘taverna’ tent. Attendees will also have the chance to tour the church’s iconography project and shop for clothing, jewelry, and books in the Greek marketplace. “We are excited and eager to once again celebrate our Greek culture and heritage with our community,” said Parish Council President Peter Manolakos.

The event has free admission and free parking. Complimentary shuttles are available from neighboring school parking lots.

Festival hours: Thursday, June 6, 5-9 PM; Friday, June 7, 5-10 PM; Saturday, June 8, 12-10 PM; and Sunday, June 9, 12-4 PM.

More information is available by phone: 315-446-5222 or online: https://www.syracusegreekfest.com.

Follow on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cusegreekfest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cusegreekfest/

Instagram: instagram.com/syracusegreekfest.

RELATED

Church
Holy Thursday Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at St. Demetrios in Union, NJ

UNION, NJ – His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey presided over the Divine Liturgy of St.

General News
Kosmos Offers Greek Easter Specials on May 5 in Walpole, MA
General News
Holy Wednesday at the Cathedral of Brooklyn

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Family by Fate: The Remarkable Reunion of a Greek Adoptee and her Sister (Vid)

FRANKLIN, TN – If you had told Greek adoptee Teresa Scharf three years ago that she would find a half-sister and a new identity, she would have said you were crazy.

SYRACUSE, NY – St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church hosts its 51st Annual Greek Cultural Festival in Syracuse June 6-9 on the church grounds, 325 Waring Road in DeWitt.

UNION, NJ – His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey presided over the Divine Liturgy of St.

WALPOLE, MA – Kosmos - a whimsical modern Greek restaurant in Walpole, MA adorned with Hellenic elements and decor, which offers an ever-evolving menu helmed by Executive Chef Angelos Petropulos - will be offering Greek specials for Greek Easter (Pascha) on Sunday, May 5, 12-9 PM.

I cannot of course know what the outcome of the trial will be, but already Donald Trump has paid a hefty price for his bad company.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.