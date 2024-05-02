St. Sophia Hosts 51st Annual Festival June 6-9 in Syracuse, NY

General News

SYRACUSE, NY – St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church hosts its 51st Annual Greek Cultural Festival in Syracuse June 6-9 on the church grounds, 325 Waring Road in DeWitt.

This year will be marked with special events as the community celebrates its 51st annual festival, featuring a full menu of all the favorite, authentic Greek foods and desserts. Live Greek music and dance performances will take place under the outdoor ‘taverna’ tent. Attendees will also have the chance to tour the church’s iconography project and shop for clothing, jewelry, and books in the Greek marketplace. “We are excited and eager to once again celebrate our Greek culture and heritage with our community,” said Parish Council President Peter Manolakos.

The event has free admission and free parking. Complimentary shuttles are available from neighboring school parking lots.

Festival hours: Thursday, June 6, 5-9 PM; Friday, June 7, 5-10 PM; Saturday, June 8, 12-10 PM; and Sunday, June 9, 12-4 PM.

More information is available by phone: 315-446-5222 or online: https://www.syracusegreekfest.com.

