October 27, 2022

St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Albany Celebrates ‘OXI’ Day

October 27, 2022
By The National Herald
St Sophia OXI Day IMG_6079
Presiding priest of the St. Sophia community for over 30 years, Rev. Fr. Patric Legato reads the prayers for ‘OXI’ Day. (Photo: Courtesy of St. Sophia)

ALBANY, NY – A joyous celebration of ‘OXI’ Day was presented on October 23 by the students of the St. Sophia Greek Language and Culture Academy in Albany, NY. Fr. Patric Legato, presiding priest of the St. Sophia community for over 30 years, along with the Academy’s Director/Teacher Eleni Damaskos-Christou and fellow teachers Ioanna Loula and Zoe Felia Kondoprias, presented lively songs and speeches with their students ranging from pre-school age three through high school. The community of St. Sophia is always very supportive of the importance of maintaining the Greek language and culture in addition to fostering the many diverse cultures that their students inherit from their families. They are excited to present an even larger and more formal presentation for Greek Independence Day in March with a Saturday night dance combined with the Greek School Program. The proceeds will be dedicated to a float and bus for the students and families to participate in the Greek Independence Day Parade in New York City.

Students commemorate ‘OXI’ Day at St. Sophia in Albany. (Photo: Chris Pappis)
The ‘OXI’ Day celebration at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Albany. (Photo: Courtesy of St. Sophia)
The Greek and American flags are escorted into church. (Photo: Chris Pappis)
Left to right: Teachers Ioanna Loula and Zoe Felia Kondoprias and Director/Teacher Eleni Damaskos-Christou. (Photo: Courtesy of St. Sophia)

The National Herald

