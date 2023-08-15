x

St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church Awards 2023 Scholarships

August 15, 2023
By The National Herald
St Sophia Albany Scholarships IMG_8428
Front row (left to right): Jewelie Koutelis, Frosine Stolis, Rev. Fr. Patric Legato, and Jim Stolis. Back row: Peter Melas, Georgia Melas, Christo Melas, Dean Sokaris, Theodore Efstathiadis, Michael Koutelis, Yanni Koutelis, Peter Landi, Sr., Peter Landi, Jr., Sula Landi, John Quackenbush, Jr., John Quackenbush, Sr., Chris Soler, Eleni Soler, Theodore Borca-Tasciuc, and Luke Tsakalakos. (Photo: Chris Pappis)

ALBANY, NY – On August 13, the members of the St. Sophia Scholarship Committee were honored to present the St. Sophia Scholarship awards for the 2023-2024 academic year to 14 award recipients following the Divine Liturgy in Albany, NY. These awards were based on several factors, including their participation in various activities at St. Sophia, the student’s academic record, and their student essay. Two students also received James Gallas Scholarship awards with three additional students receiving the Athena Lord Scholarship award. These awards were created by Jim and Athena’s families in their memory.

The 2023 award designees are Marie Borca-Tasciuc – RPI; Athanasia Efstathiadis – Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Athena Lord Scholarship recipient; Theodore Efstathiadis – SUNY Albany, Athena Lord Scholarship recipient; Yanni Koutelis – SUNY Adirondack; Peter Landi – SUNY Binghamton, James Gallas Scholarship recipient; Christopher Lasher – University at Buffalo; Lucas Lasher – Clarkson University; Christo Melas – Siena College, James Gallas Scholarship recipient; John Quackenbush – HVCC; George Reynolds-Cotzas – Boston University; Dean Sokaris – Wesleyan University; Christopher Soler – HVCC; George Tsakalakos – The Georgia Institute of Technology, Athena Lord Scholarship recipient and Maria Tsakalakos – Emory University.

“We extend our congratulations to all our recipients,” the Scholarship Committee said in a statement via email. “It is the wish of this committee, and every member of St. Sophia that they will continue their adult lives at St. Sophia and encourage others who follow them to build on their achievements. We believe that investing in our children and our students is an investment in our future.”

