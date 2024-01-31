x

January 31, 2024

St. Photios National Shrine Essay Contest Results Announced

January 31, 2024
By The National Herald
Noelia Spentzos, Junior Division Winner
Noelia Spentzos, the winner of the St. Photios National Shrine Essay Contest Junior Division. (Photo: Courtesy of St. Photios National Shrine)

AUGUSTINE, FL – St. Photios Greek Orthodox National Shrine on January 29 announced the results of the annual essay contest. The 2023 Kathie D’Anna Memorial Essay Contest theme asked teens to share the importance of maintaining one’s ethnic, cultural, and religious heritage in multicultural America.

Submissions were received in the Senior Division from Athanasios and Klearchos Angouras of St. Katherine, Redondo Beach, CA; Nicholas Ferrari of St. George, Manchester, NH; Kassiani Efthymiou Harris of St. Nicholas, Wilmington, NC; Maria Katsadas of Kimisis Tis Theotokou, Aliquippa, PA; Lydia Kentis of the Annunciation, Miami, FL; Photini Qarmout of Sts. Constantine & Helen, Lancaster, CA; Stavroula Tomadakis and Michelle Voicu of St. Mark, Boca Raton, FL. Judges found merit in all the essays with the highest points ranking Athanasios Angouras of Redondo, CA in first place.

Submissions were received in the Junior Division from Sophia Karampelas of Holy Transfiguration, Marietta, GA; Gabriella Mallias of St. Demetrios, Rocky River, OH; Vasiliki Pasvantis of St. Mark, Boca Raton, FL; Noelia Spentzos of St. Nicholas, Corpus Christi, TX. Judges found merit in all the essays with the highest points ranking Noelia Spentzos of Corpus Christi, TX in first place.

The St. Photios Foundation expresses gratitude to the committee members and judges of this Shrine legacy program. Committee chair Dianna Christakos commented: “Festivals and dancing have their place in the lives of these young people. It was enjoyable to see mention of the classics which, of course, predate our religion but give our ‘culture’ deeper meaning.”

Dr. Tardo wrote: “Religion and church are seen as vital for many young people, may it always be so for all.”

The parents and all adults who encouraged these young people to share how they live their religion and culture are to be praised.

The annual essay contest is launched in July with essays due in December. This opportunity is open to all teenagers 13-19 with two divisions. The winner of each division is awarded $1,000.00 through the Kathie D’Anna Charitable Foundation.

Archbishop Elpidophoros Delivers Keynote Address at Holocaust Remembrance Events

THESSALONIKI – Speaking on the Day of Remembrance of the Greek Jewish Martyrs and Heroes of the Holocaust, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America warned against the spread of antisemitism by religious and church officials.

Memory Eternal for Catherine Koukoulas, 85
AHI Opposes U.S. F-16 Sale to Turkey; Highlights Importance of F-35 Sale to Greece

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

Prisoners in the US Are Part of a Hidden Workforce Linked to Hundred Food Brands

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.

HONOLULU — The last of the 100 known victims of the wildfire that destroyed Maui's historic town of Lahaina in August was identified Friday as a 70-year-old woman whose husband, sister and several other relatives also died in the fire.

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson believed the New York Knicks were headed in the right direction when the calendar turned to 2024.

