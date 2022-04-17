x

April 17, 2022

St. Photios National Shrine Donates Gift to Holy Trinity Monastery on Halki

April 17, 2022
By The National Herald
Archbishop Elpidophoros and Bishop Demetrios
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America received the donation to the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of the Holy Trinity from Saint Photios National Shrine Hierarchal Proistamenos Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos. Photo: Courtesy of Saint Photios National Shrine

NEW YORK – The Saint Photios National Shrine, in honor of its 40th anniversary, has donated a gift of $5,000 to the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of the Holy Trinity located on the island of Halki.

Saint Photios the Great, patron saint of the Archdiocese of America’s first national shrine, was the founder of the monastery in the late 9th century during his tenure as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch. The monastery is also the site of the Theological School of Halki established by the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the 19th century.

Hierarchal Proistamenos of the Shrine, Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, presented the gift on behalf of the Saint Photios Foundation Board of Trustees to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America during a visit to the Archdiocesan Headquarters in New York.

His Eminence served as the Abbot of the Holy Trinity Monastery from 2011 until his election as Archbishop of America, and led a renewal of the monastic community there as well as an extensive rehabilitation of the library and grounds at the Theological School.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

