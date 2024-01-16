St. Nicholas WTC Hosts ‘All You Need Is Greece in New York Art Opening

General News

Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center hosts the art exhibition opening All You Need Is Greece in New York by Greek artist Caroline Rovithi, January 20. Photo: Courtesy of St. Nicholas WTC

NEW YORK – Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center hosts the art exhibition opening All You Need Is Greece in New York by Greek artist Caroline Rovithi, Saturday, January 20, 6 PM.

The event includes a live performance with artwork to be created that day inspired by the iconography and defining characteristics of Saint Nicholas Church and National Shrine.

A self-taught artist born in Germany, with Greek-German nationality, Rovithi studied Graphic Design & Advertisement in Athens, as noted in her online biography. Her creative journey started in 2002 with a long and very successful career as a creative director in advertising and publishing companies which played a crucial role in her artistic expression. Her work has appeared in group exhibitions in Greece and in solo exhibitions in Athens, New York, and Monaco. More information about Rovithi is available online: http://www.carolinerovithi.com.

The event is held under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organization and the Ministry of Culture and Sports with Supporting Partners Luv Michael and Greece in USA.