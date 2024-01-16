x

January 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS ºF

General News

St. Nicholas WTC Hosts ‘All You Need Is Greece in New York Art Opening

January 16, 2024
By The National Herald
Rovithi Exhibition at St. Nicholas WTC
Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center hosts the art exhibition opening All You Need Is Greece in New York by Greek artist Caroline Rovithi, January 20. Photo: Courtesy of St. Nicholas WTC

NEW YORK – Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center hosts the art exhibition opening All You Need Is Greece in New York by Greek artist Caroline Rovithi, Saturday, January 20, 6 PM.

The event includes a live performance with artwork to be created that day inspired by the iconography and defining characteristics of Saint Nicholas Church and National Shrine.

A self-taught artist born in Germany, with Greek-German nationality, Rovithi studied Graphic Design & Advertisement in Athens, as noted in her online biography. Her creative journey started in 2002 with a long and very successful career as a creative director in advertising and publishing companies which played a crucial role in her artistic expression. Her work has appeared in group exhibitions in Greece and in solo exhibitions in Athens, New York, and Monaco. More information about Rovithi is available online: http://www.carolinerovithi.com.

The event is held under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organization and the Ministry of Culture and Sports with Supporting Partners Luv Michael and Greece in USA.

RELATED

United States
AHEPA Supreme President Speaks about Meeting with Patriarch Bartholomew

BOSTON – The Supreme President of the Order of AHEPA, Savas Tsivicos, along with a delegation from the organization, visited Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Phanar in Constantinople on Sunday, January 14.

United States
Antetokounmpo’s Family, Hoop Star Story to be Prime Documentary
United States
Ottawa DOP Euphrosyne Ch. 292 Christmas Dinner Social with AHEPA Family

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

President Says Iceland Faces Daunting Period after Lava from Volcano Destroys Homes in Fishing Town

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

NEW YORK – Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center hosts the art exhibition opening All You Need Is Greece in New York by Greek artist Caroline Rovithi, Saturday, January 20, 6 PM.

Nestled in a valley among lush mountains and the cobalt-blue Caribbean Sea, Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines unlocks a new island destination for Sandals Resorts guests.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed up a chance to intervene in the debate over bathrooms for transgender students, rejecting an appeal from an Indiana public school district.

RIVERHEAD, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.