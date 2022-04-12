x

April 12, 2022

St. Nicholas Flushing’s Basketball Journey to the Finals

April 12, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
team & coaches
St. Nicholas Flushing basketball team semi-finals. Photo: Courtesy of St. Nicholas Flushing

The Greek Orthodox Basketball League ended its season on Saturday, April 9, at St. Johns Prep with St. Nicholas Flushing and Holy Resurrection Brookville making it to the final. St. Nicholas mastered defense throughout the tournament, thriving and driving through to the final game.

In the playoff’s semi-final that took place April 2, St. Nicholas Flushing won with an 8-point difference against Holy Cross of Whitestone who had remained undefeated, while Flushing’s team counted 2 defeats and 5 wins during the season. The B2 Division final however was colored in red, as Brookville’s Holy Resurrection defeated the St. Nicholas ‘blues’ by a score of 31-18. Holy Resurrection Brookville celebrated the title as newcomers to the league, winning it all during their first participation in a championship game.

Holy Cross of Whitestone Gold vs. St. Nicholas Red Flushing semi-finals. Photo: Courtesy of St. Nicholas Flushing

Even though Flushing’s team were crowned second, with their strong passion for the sport as well as guidance from their coaches, they are looking forward to next year’s championship.

With a bright future ahead, George Tsilogiannis, Taso Livanis, Yiannaki Laourtaris, Michael Monteleon, Niko Tomasides, Andreas Barkouras, Panagiotis Stratigakos, James Woods, and their coaches, Chris Tomasides, Demetri Tsilogiannis, and Demetra Tzortzatos have every reason to be proud of their team for making it this far.

St. Nicholas Flushing team preparing for final game. Photo: Courtesy of St. Nicholas Flushing
Holy Resurrection Brookville vs. St. Nicholas Flushing final. Photo: Courtesy of St. Nicholas Flushing
Flushing’s “blue” team winning in the semi-final against Holy Cross of Whitestone Gold. Photo: Courtesy of St. Nicholas Flushing

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

