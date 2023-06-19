x

June 19, 2023

St. Luke’s Greek School Presents Karagiozi in Broomall, PA

June 19, 2023
By The National Herald
The Greek School of Saint Luke's Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall marked the end of their school year with a special presentation on June 6. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

BROOMALL, PA – The Greek School of Saint Luke’s Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall marked the end of their school year with a special presentation on June 6. Usually the  students recite  poems, perform a short  play, and dance and sing; however, this year the teachers decided that all grades (pre-school up to 7th grade) to present Karagiozi in shadow puppet theater. The students learned and discussed in class about Karagiozi as the students were also involved in creating some figures of the characters. Each grade presented different aspects: the well-known characters,  dialogues, poems, songs, and dances. The parents’ organization made the scenery of the traditional hut, and the stage of the hall was decorated with authentic figures. Two students read the history and explained the origins of Karagiozi. The highlight of the program was a real performance of ‘Karagiozi Teacher’ with the students behind the traditional white cloth moving the figures and telling the story. It was a great success and their families were thrilled.

 

