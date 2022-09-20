x

September 20, 2022

St. Luke’s Festival, The Greek Affair, Welcomed Crowds Sept. 15-18

By The National Herald
St Luke Festival DSC_9070
Saint Luke's Ellinakia and Olympian dancers at the Greek festival. Photo: Steve Lambrou

BROOMALL, PA – The community of Saint Luke Greek Orthodox Church hosted their festival, The Greek Affair, a Philadelphia area tradition, which is now in its 45th year, September 15-18. For 2022, the festival featured amazing authentic Greek food, delicious sweets and pastries, traditional folk dancing, Greek music, and church tours

The Greek dance tradition goes back, at least, to antiquity and is referenced by ancient authors such as Plato, Aristotle, and Plutarch. The Greek Affair hosted dance troupes from surrounding Greek communities with performances throughout the weekend.

There are over 4,000 traditional dances from all the various regions of Greece, as well as Pan-Hellenic dances, which have been adopted throughout the Greek world, including the Tsamiko, Syrtos, and Kalamatianos.

Carnation Karros, Helen Kopitas, and Georgia Stravous along with the youth volunteers at the St. Luke festival loukoumades station. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The St. Luke festival’s pastries station volunteers included Elena Aughey, Georgia Davidis, Paula Pastris Farrell, Yvette Kounios, Niki Malone, and Lisa Demetris Palmieri. Photo: Steve Lambrou
His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia with the youth of the St. Luke community and presiding priest Fr. Christ Kontos at the festival. Photo: Steve Lambrou
At the St. Luke Greek festival, His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, Fr. Christ Kontos, Costa Economides, Evie Economides, George Economides, and An Dinh. Photo: Steve Lambrou

 

