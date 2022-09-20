St. Luke’s Festival, The Greek Affair, Welcomed Crowds Sept. 15-18

Events

BROOMALL, PA – The community of Saint Luke Greek Orthodox Church hosted their festival, The Greek Affair, a Philadelphia area tradition, which is now in its 45th year, September 15-18. For 2022, the festival featured amazing authentic Greek food, delicious sweets and pastries, traditional folk dancing, Greek music, and church tours

The Greek dance tradition goes back, at least, to antiquity and is referenced by ancient authors such as Plato, Aristotle, and Plutarch. The Greek Affair hosted dance troupes from surrounding Greek communities with performances throughout the weekend.

There are over 4,000 traditional dances from all the various regions of Greece, as well as Pan-Hellenic dances, which have been adopted throughout the Greek world, including the Tsamiko, Syrtos, and Kalamatianos.