BROOMALL, PA – The Greek Affair took place September 15-17 as the community of Saint Luke Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall was proud to host the Philadelphia-area tradition which is now in its 46th year. For 2023, the festival featured amazing Greek food, delicious sweets, traditional folk dancing, and church tours. The community shared a big thank you to all of the volunteers, patrons, and sponsors, as everyone looked forward to next year’s festival.