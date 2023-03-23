St. Luke Greek School’s Annual Greek Independence Day Program in Broomall, PA

Events

The students of St. Luke Greek School in Broomall, PA, hold images of the heroes of 1821 in the annual Greek Independence Day program. Photo: Steve Lambrou

BROOMALL, PA – The St. Luke Greek School family in Broomall gathered on March 21 for the annual Greek Independence Day program.

The students impressed everyone by presenting poems, skits, dances and songs.

Rev. Fr. Christ Kontos addressed everyone and thanked the teachers, the director and administrator for an awesome program. Administrator Angelique Messari Demetris also thanked Fr. Kontos and Presvytera Michele for the love they display towards the Greek School. She also recognized the hard work and dedication of the Greek School PTO that put together the reception and also recognized Director Yianna Dimos for her unwavering commitment to the school, teachers, and students.