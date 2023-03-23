x

March 23, 2023

St. Luke Greek School’s Annual Greek Independence Day Program in Broomall, PA

March 23, 2023
By The National Herald
St Luke Broomall Greek School GID 2023 DSC_8460
The students of St. Luke Greek School in Broomall, PA, hold images of the heroes of 1821 in the annual Greek Independence Day program. Photo: Steve Lambrou

BROOMALL, PA – The St. Luke Greek School family in Broomall gathered on March 21 for the annual Greek Independence Day program.

The students impressed everyone by presenting poems, skits, dances and songs.

Rev. Fr. Christ Kontos addressed everyone and thanked the teachers, the director and administrator for an awesome program. Administrator Angelique Messari Demetris also thanked Fr. Kontos and Presvytera Michele for the love they display towards the Greek School. She also recognized the hard work and dedication of the Greek School PTO that put together the reception and also recognized Director Yianna Dimos for her unwavering commitment to the school, teachers, and students.

 

The St. Luke Greek School family in Broomall, PA, with presiding priest of the community Fr. Christ Kontos, celebrated Greek Independence Day. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The students of St. Luke Greek School in Broomall, PA, performing in the annual Greek Independence Day program. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The students of St. Luke Greek School in Broomall, PA, performing in the annual Greek Independence Day program. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The students of St. Luke Greek School in Broomall, PA, with teachers and presiding priest of the community Fr. Christ Kontos, at the annual Greek Independence Day celebration. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The students of St. Luke Greek School in Broomall, PA, hold the letters spelling out eirini, the Greek word for peace, in the annual Greek Independence Day program. Photo: Steve Lambrou

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

