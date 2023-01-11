x

January 11, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

General News

St. Luke Greek School’s Annual Cutting of the Vasilopita in Broomall, PA (Photos)

January 11, 2023
By The National Herald
St Luke Greek School Vasilopita 2023 DSC_2779
At the St. Luke Greek School cutting of the Vasilopita, PTO President Maria Botos, PTO Secretary Effie Gikas, Fr. Christ Kontos, Greek School Administrator Angeliki Messari Demetris, and PTO Vice President Alexandra Vamvakidou. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

BROMALL, PA – On January 10, the St. Luke Greek School family gathered for the annual cutting of the Vasilopita. Presiding priest of the St. Luke community Fr. Christ Kontos welcomed everyone and told them the story of the Vasilopita and the tradition of the coin. He then proceeded in cutting the Vasilopita and distributing the pieces to the administrator, director, teachers, students, and parents. The kids get very excited to get the coin and the PTO made sure there were a few coins in the Vasilopita. Και του χρόνου!

The St. Luke Greek School annual cutting of the Vasilopita was held on January 10 with the community’s presiding priest Fr. Christ Kontos distributing the pieces. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)
The St. Luke Greek School family along with the community’s presiding priest Fr. Christ Kontos gathered for the annual cutting of the Vasilopita in Broomall, PA. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)
The St. Luke Greek School annual cutting of the Vasilopita was held on January 10 with the community’s presiding priest Fr. Christ Kontos distributing the pieces. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

RELATED

General News
Spielberg Mentions Greek-American Filmmaker John Cassavetes at Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) held the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10 with Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans winning Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Obituaries
AHEPA Past Supreme President Stephen Manta Has Died
Church
American Hellenic Council of California on Retirement of Fr. John S. Bakas

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau Μeet in Mexico City for Summit

MEXICO CITY — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent.

BROMALL, PA – On January 10, the St.

NEW YORK — In nominations to its 29th annual awards, the Screen Actors Guild heaped honors on the casts of the anarchic indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once" and the Irish tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” while throwing some curve balls into the Oscar race.

NEW YORK — Local Republican leaders in New York on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage.

WASHINGTON — New York can for now continue to enforce a sweeping new law that bans guns from “sensitive places” such as schools, playgrounds and Times Square, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, allowing the law to be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.