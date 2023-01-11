St. Luke Greek School’s Annual Cutting of the Vasilopita in Broomall, PA (Photos)

General News

BROMALL, PA – On January 10, the St. Luke Greek School family gathered for the annual cutting of the Vasilopita. Presiding priest of the St. Luke community Fr. Christ Kontos welcomed everyone and told them the story of the Vasilopita and the tradition of the coin. He then proceeded in cutting the Vasilopita and distributing the pieces to the administrator, director, teachers, students, and parents. The kids get very excited to get the coin and the PTO made sure there were a few coins in the Vasilopita. Και του χρόνου!