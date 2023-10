United States

BROOMALL, PA – The St. Luke Greek School welcomed students and parents on October 3 to start off the 2023-2024 school year with Rev. Fr. Christ Kontos presiding over the Agiasmos service and speaking to the children about the importance of learning and understanding their heritage and the language of their ancestors. The new school year started with over 65 students, seven teachers and three teacher’s assistants. Classes are held every Tuesday from 5-7 PM. St. Luke’s Greek School is thriving in enrollments thanks to the support from Fr. Kontos, the Parish Council, the dedicated teachers, and the very committed PTO.

Greek School Administrator Angelique Messari Demetris and Greek School Director Yianna Dimos wished everyone a good year: «Καλή Χρόνια».