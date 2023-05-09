St. Louis County Greek Festival Makes a Comeback After Pandemic Hiatus

General News

DES PERES, MO. – After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the St. Louis County Greek Festival is finally set to return this year. The event will take place at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, located at 1755 Des Peres Road, in Town and Country, Missouri.

According to the Riverfront Times, the festival will feature a variety of traditional Greek dishes, including gyros, souvlaki, moussaka, dolmades, and more. Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy live music and dancing, as well as peruse a selection of vendors selling authentic Greek merchandise.

The festival is scheduled to take place on May 26-29, and is expected to draw large crowds of locals and tourists alike. It will be the perfect opportunity for visitors to experience Greek culture and cuisine in the suburbs of St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Greek Festival has been a beloved annual event for Greeks and non-Greeks alike, and its return is long-awaited and highly anticipated. The festival will be a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate Greek culture, as well as enjoy delicious food and entertainment.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, and more information about the festival can be found on the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church website.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event – mark your calendars for the St. Louis County Greek Festival!