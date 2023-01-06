St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church’s GreekFest Returns Feb. 3-5

St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, FL, hosts GreekFest February 3-5. (Photo: Courtesy of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church)
NAPLES, FL – St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Road North at Orange Blossom in Naples, hosts GreekFest February 3-5. Celebrate the Greek spirit while enjoying the delicious Greek food, wine, and pastries.
St. Katherine festival co-chairs Jim Ketis and John Pizzi say this year’s GreekFest will be a fabulous family event, with “something for everyone.” There is convenient free parking in the adjacent lot and admission is only $5. Children 12 and under are admitted for free.
Attendees can stroll around the broad outdoor layout and munch on souvlakia, gyros, or a tasty variety platter, sample Greek wine and beer as well as iced tea and soft drinks in the beverage tent or sip. Enjoy live Greek music by Ellada, “America’s Favorite Greek Band,” and performances by the St. Katherine youth dance troupes. The expanded Taverna Opa offers drinks and delicious dishes including the famous flaming cheese appetizer.
Kids will love taking a photo with Yianni, the community’s lovable, giant inflatable Evzone Festival Mascot.
The convenient drive-through service is also available for those who prefer taking their dinner or some special Greek pastry treats to go.
The popular Greek Marketplace is back this year with 11 vendors including Ariel-la-Boutique, Gillian Belcher, Telesto Designs, Vergos Gifts, Penelope’s of Greece, European Arts, Xanthie Kotopoulos paintings & icons, Lakonic Imports, and Kona Ice of Central Lee County.
Presiding priest of the community Fr. Demetre Mott announced the times for church tours on all three days of the festival- Friday 3 PM and 6 PM; Saturday 2 PM and 4 PM; and Sunday 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM. These offer an opportunity to learn about and see the beautifully restored and expanded iconography in St. Katherine’s interior and to learn a bit about Orthodoxy as well.
GreekFest 2023 proceeds benefit St. Katherine AGAPE Charities; a portion will once again be donated to Barbara’s Friends-Golisano Children’s Hospital Cancer Center, St. Matthew’s House, and Habitat for Humanity.
Festival hours: Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, 11 AM-9 PM, and Sunday, February 5, 12-7 PM. Admission is $5, free for children age 12 and under. Admission is also free from 11 AM-2 PM on opening day, Friday only.
