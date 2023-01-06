x

January 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Church

St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church’s GreekFest Returns Feb. 3-5

January 6, 2023
By The National Herald
St Katherine GreekFest Flier 2023
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, FL, hosts GreekFest February 3-5. (Photo: Courtesy of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church)

NAPLES, FL – St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Road North at Orange Blossom in Naples, hosts GreekFest February 3-5. Celebrate the Greek spirit while enjoying the delicious Greek food, wine, and pastries.

St. Katherine festival co-chairs Jim Ketis and John Pizzi say this year’s GreekFest will be a fabulous family event, with “something for everyone.” There is convenient free parking in the adjacent lot and admission is only $5. Children 12 and under are admitted for free.

Attendees can stroll around the broad outdoor layout and munch on souvlakia, gyros, or a tasty variety platter, sample Greek wine and beer as well as iced tea and soft drinks in the beverage tent or sip. Enjoy live Greek music by Ellada, “America’s Favorite Greek Band,” and performances by the St. Katherine youth dance troupes. The expanded Taverna Opa offers drinks and delicious dishes including the famous flaming cheese appetizer.

Kids will love taking a photo with Yianni, the community’s lovable, giant inflatable Evzone Festival Mascot.

Yianni, the St. Katherine community’s lovable, giant inflatable Evzone Festival Mascot in Naples, FL. (Photo: Courtesy of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church)

The convenient drive-through service is also available for those who prefer taking their dinner or some special Greek pastry treats to go.

The popular Greek Marketplace is back this year with 11 vendors including Ariel-la-Boutique, Gillian Belcher, Telesto Designs, Vergos Gifts, Penelope’s of Greece, European Arts, Xanthie Kotopoulos paintings & icons, Lakonic Imports, and Kona Ice of Central Lee County.

Presiding priest of the community Fr. Demetre Mott announced the times for church tours on all three days of the festival- Friday 3 PM and 6 PM; Saturday 2 PM and 4 PM; and Sunday 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM. These offer an opportunity to learn about and see the beautifully restored and expanded iconography in St. Katherine’s interior and to learn a bit about Orthodoxy as well.

GreekFest 2023 proceeds benefit St. Katherine AGAPE Charities; a portion will once again be donated to Barbara’s Friends-Golisano Children’s Hospital Cancer Center, St. Matthew’s House, and Habitat for Humanity.

Festival hours: Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, 11 AM-9 PM, and Sunday, February 5, 12-7 PM. Admission is $5, free for children age 12 and under. Admission is also free from 11 AM-2 PM on opening day, Friday only.

More information on the St. Katherine GreekFest 2023 is available online: www.stkatherinenaples.org.

RELATED

Church
Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Presents Donation to Balikli Hospital

NEW YORK – On January 4, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presented a donation of more than $370,000 to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople for the restoration of the Balikli Hospital and Nursing Home, which was devastated by a fire in August 2022.

General News
VBGCQ Receives $752,250 from U.S. Sen. Schumer, Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Maloney
Culture
Theodosia Roussos’ Chamber Opera ‘Polymnia’ Premieres at UCLA January 21

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Faithful Mourn Benedict XVI at Funeral Presided over by Pope (Video)

VATICAN CITY — With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.

NAPLES, FL – St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Road North at Orange Blossom in Naples, hosts GreekFest February 3-5.

The world's glaciers are shrinking and disappearing faster than scientists thought, with two-thirds of them projected to melt out of existence by the end of the century at current climate change trends, according to a new study.

NEW YORK — The title alone of Sarah Cooper's upcoming memoir is a hint that she doesn't plan to flatter herself.

DENVER — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.