St. Katherine Church in Naples, FL Holds Groundbreaking

General News

NAPLES – On Sunday, March a historic Groundbreaking Ceremony took place at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, FL. The parish broke ground on the construction of a new Youth & Ministry Center, outdoor pavilion with a sports court for the youth, and a complete remodeling of its existing hall and offices. Lastly, a bell tower will be added to the beautiful sanctuary.

In attendance were Archbishop Elpidophoros, Metropolitan Savas of Pittsburgh, Bishop Sevastianos, Father Nektarios Papazafiropoulos and Pastor Fr. Demetrios Mott. At the luncheon, the Archbishop noted how impressed he was by the energy and growth of the community – most especially how many youth were participating. The Parish Council President John Pizzi in his remarks noted that the community used to be comprised of ‘snowbirds’ and retirees, but since the arrival of Father Demetri, the community experience impressive growth in youth participation. There was a standing ovation at this point for the 35 year old ‘Proistamenos’ – Pastor. Within three years, the church has grown from 300 parish families to 430 – with 100 children in the youth programs.

Parishioner and Archon Dr. Harry Dimopoulos took the opportunity to present the Archbishop with a check for $10,000 towards religious freedom initiatives close to the Archbishop’s heart.