June 3, 2024

St. John the Theologian Cathedral’s 53rd Annual Greek Festival in Tenafly, NJ

June 2, 2024
By Michael Kakias
St. John the Theologian Cathedral Tenafly, NJ Festival 1
Left to right: Soultana Nikas, Eleni Nikas, Aphrodite Rokkos, Elaina Charas, Stamatia Timotheou, Eftychia Giannikou, Eleni Timotheou, Christina Miltiadis. Photo: TNH / Michael Kakias

TENAFLY, NJ – The 53rd Annual Greek Festival at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ, was held May 31-June 2.

Presiding priest of the community Fr. Gregory Gilbert spoke to The National Herald and expressed everyone’s joy that for another year they are all together again to have fun and enjoy the festival.

“The great cooperation of so many people for a common purpose also symbolizes the spirit of Orthodoxy,” Fr. Gilbert told TNH. “I express my deep gratitude to the countless visitors who grace our festival with their presence, as well as to all the volunteers and donors for their service and contributions to the parish. The festival is a major fundraiser for the church’s operating expenses and all our programs, the Greek School, Sunday School, GOYA, JOY.”

Fr. Gregory Gilbert with the members of the Philoptochos at the 53rd Annual Greek Festival at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ. Photo: TNH/ Michael Kakias

“Above all, we are given the opportunity to promote Orthodoxy, our culture and traditions, Greek cuisine and hospitality to the community at large,” he said. “Every day during the festival visitors from all regions, of all faiths, tour the Cathedral and learn about our faith.”

Festival organizers Elaina Charas and Vickie Rokkos noted that they expect thousands of visitors during the three days of the festival with dozens of volunteers having dedicated countless hours to ensure the best festival experience for everyone.

Philoptochos President Maria Kamilaris said that 60 members of the association help in shifts at the festival by making and serving the various sweets and pastries, such as kourambiedes, melomakarona, karydopita, and ravani.

