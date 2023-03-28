St. John the Baptist Community Celebrates March 25th in Des Plaines, IL

General News

The community of St. John the Baptist in Des Plaines, IL, celebrated the Feast of the Annunciation and Greek Independence Day. (Photo: Courtesy of the St. John the Baptist Community)

DES PLAINES, IL – The community of St. John the Baptist in Des Plaines, IL, celebrated with glory and honor the double feast of Romiosini: The Annunciation of Our Most Holy Theotokos and our National holiday dedicated to the epic start of the Greek War of Independence in 1821.

Georgia Katsis, Pythagoras Greek School Director, shared with The National Herald: “The students of our Pythagoras Greek School and the Guardian Angel Orthodox Day School participated with joy and pride in the Chicago Greek Independence Parade on March 26, conveying to everyone the resounding message of the continuity of Hellenism. ΖΗΤΩ Η ΕΛΛΑΔΑ! LONG LIVE GREECE!”

The mission of the Pythagoras Greek School is to provide students with Modern Greek language acquisition by developing their speaking, reading, writing, and listening skills, as well as by exposing them to the Hellenic culture, customs, history, and Orthodox traditions.

The mission of the Guardian Angel Orthodox Day School is to educate children by integrating intellectual, physical, and spiritual learning using the teaching of the Holy Orthodox Church in a manner which will instill virtues within their souls and reveal the image of God within them.

More information is available online: https://www.stjohnthebaptistgoc.org.