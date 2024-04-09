St. John Chrysostom Oratorical Festival District Level at St. Luke in Broomall, PA

General News

BROOMALL, PA – Youthful thoughts on theological topics echoed through the Church of Saint Luke in Broomall on April 6, at the District level of the Saint John Chrysostom Oratorical Festival.

Speakers in two categories, Junior for grades 7-9 and Senior for grades 10-12, participated in the Festival. Topics are devised and introduced from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and included some challenging concepts. The participants research these topics and incorporate their personal thoughts to create essays which are then adapted into speeches to convey a message and teach the audience, while being judged on their content and presentation. The 1st and 2nd place participants from each division advance to the Metropolis Level Festival which will be held on May 11 in Baltimore, Maryland, this year.

There were a total of eight junior and 12 senior speakers from Annunciation Elkins Park, PA, Holy Trinity Wilmington, DE, St. George Cathedral Philadelphia, St. George Media, PA, St. Demetrios Upper Darby, PA, St. Luke Broomall, PA, St. Sophia Jeffersonville, PA, and St. Thomas Cherry Hill, NJ.

Congratulations to all the participants who impressed the audience with their thoughts and persuasiveness. May they always have the inspiration from our Lord to be orators.