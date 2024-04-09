x

April 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

General News

St. John Chrysostom Oratorical Festival District Level at St. Luke in Broomall, PA

April 9, 2024
By The National Herald
Saint John Chrysostom Oratorical Festival DSC_2293
The District level Saint John Chrysostom Oratorical Festival was held on April 6 at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in Broomall, PA. Photo: Steve Lambrou

BROOMALL, PA – Youthful thoughts on theological topics echoed through the Church of Saint Luke in Broomall on April 6, at the District level of the Saint John Chrysostom Oratorical Festival.

Speakers in two categories, Junior for grades 7-9 and Senior for grades 10-12, participated in the Festival. Topics are devised and introduced from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and included some challenging concepts. The participants research these topics and incorporate their personal thoughts to create essays which are then adapted into speeches to convey a message and teach the audience, while being judged on their content and presentation. The 1st and 2nd place participants from each division advance to the Metropolis Level Festival which will be held on May 11 in Baltimore, Maryland, this year.

There were a total of eight junior and 12 senior speakers from Annunciation Elkins Park, PA, Holy Trinity Wilmington, DE, St. George Cathedral Philadelphia, St. George Media, PA, St. Demetrios Upper Darby, PA, St. Luke Broomall, PA, St. Sophia Jeffersonville, PA, and St. Thomas Cherry Hill, NJ.

Congratulations to all the participants who impressed the audience with their thoughts and persuasiveness. May they always have the inspiration from our Lord to be orators.

RELATED

Culture
HFS Presents 1968, Rousing Docudrama about Greece’s First European Cup April 21

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society (HFS) will present the award-winning film ‘1968’ which depicts the improbable victory of the Greek AEK basketball team over the Czechoslovakian team, Slavia of Prague, in one of the most epic basketball games of all time.

Culture
UCLA SNF Center Presents Poetry Lecture by Irene Papadaki, April 13
General News
Dr. Dennis Katechis Named Englewood Health 2024 Physician of the Year

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mayor of Elliniko-Argyroupoli Marches in Philadelphia Parade (Vid)

PHILADELPHIA – Greek parades this year are graced with numerous officials from Greece, perhaps indicating a greater appreciation for the Greek-American community in light of the Diaspora’s new voting rights.

LOS ANGELES – In honor of National Poetry Month, the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘Love’s Labour and the Angelic Beloved: Voices from Cypriot Renaissance Poetry,’ a lecture by Irene Papadaki of the University of Cyprus with exclusive poetry readings by singer-songwriter Alkinoos Ioannidis on Saturday, April 13, 10 AM PST/ 1 PM EST/ 8 PM Greece and Cyprus, via Zoom.

ATHENS - As Greece is still struggling to improve its healthcare system, an agreementl was signed in Jerusalem  for cooperation with Israel to improve services in both countries, for five years, with an option for an automatic extension of five years.

ATHENS - The ruling New Democracy’s once runaway lead over the major opposition SYRIZA has taken a hit after the Leftists and other rivals have kept pecking away over a 2023 train tragedy and phone bugging.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ – Englewood Health announced that their 2024 Physician of the Year is Dr.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.