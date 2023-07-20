x

July 20, 2023

St. Irene Chrysovalantou Set for July 27-30

July 20, 2023
By The National Herald
OMO-Festival-Astoria
(Photo: Facebook/ St Irene's Chrysovalantou Sacred Patriarchal Monastery)

ASTORIA – Patch.com trumpeted the upcoming Greek festival at St. Irene Chrysovalantou in Astoria. Coral Murphy Marcos’ headline and subhead announce, ”Greek Festival In Astoria Returns To Honor Christian Saint – The Greek festival at St. Irene Chrysovalantou in Astoria is set to return next week, bringing rides, food, and flea market stands.”

The article informs that, “the three-day event will take place from July 27 to July 30 at the Greek orthodox church located at 23rd Avenue and 36th Street from 5 PM to 11 PM,” and notes that “the annual celebration that brings together large crowds of Western Queens residents.”

The article continues: “The Greek community in Astoria will come together for carnival-style rides and games, a flea market, and Greek food stands. The Greek American Folklore Society will also be performing at the event, along with acrobatics by the Loupakis School.”

Marcos explained that “St. Irene Chrysovalantou was alive in the 9th Century AD, and she was most known for being the abbess at the Monastery of Chrysovalantou” on the Greek island of Chios in the eastern Aegean.

(Material from patch.com was used in this report)

