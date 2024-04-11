x

April 11, 2024

St. George Community, AHEPA, DOP 3rd Annual MercyOne Child Serve Toy Drive

April 11, 2024
By The National Herald
Des Moines Iowa Child Life Services Toy Drive
Adrienne and Kensley, both Child Life Specialists, with the newly donated toys in front of MercyOne Hospital. (Photo by Nicholos Nopoulos)

DES MOINES, IA – In a heartwarming tradition spanning three years, members of the Saint George parish in Des Moines, in collaboration with AHEPA and the Daughters of Penelope (DOP), have once again come together to support the MercyOne Child Serve program through their generous donations of toys. This annual toy drive not only exemplifies the spirit of giving and compassion but also highlights the unwavering commitment of these organizations to make a positive difference in the lives of children in need.

For the third consecutive year, parishioners of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, renowned for their dedication to serving others, have rallied together to support children facing adversity. Their collective effort underscores the strength and unity of the community, demonstrating that by joining forces, they can create meaningful change and bring joy to those who need it most.

Joined by members of AHEPA and the DOP, this collaborative initiative has grown stronger with each passing year. Through their combined efforts, they have been able to expand the reach of their support, touching the lives of more children and families in need than ever before.

The MercyOne Child Serve program, which provides vital assistance and resources to children facing various challenges, has been profoundly impacted by the generosity of the Saint George community, AHEPA, and the DOP. Their donations have not only provided tangible gifts but have also offered hope and comfort to those experiencing difficult circumstances.

A statement that was issued about the noble endeavor said:

“As we reflect on the significance of this annual tradition, it is clear that the impact of these collective efforts extends far beyond the material donations themselves. The sense of community and solidarity fostered by this initiative serves as a beacon of hope for those in need, reminding them that they are not alone and that they are valued members of the community.

“In addition to the tangible benefits provided to children and families, the annual toy drive also serves as a powerful testament to the values of compassion, empathy, and generosity that are deeply ingrained within the Saint George community, AHEPA, and the DOP. It demonstrates their unwavering commitment to serving others and their dedication to making a positive impact in the world.

“Looking ahead, there is no doubt that this annual tradition will continue to grow and evolve, further strengthening the bonds of community and spreading joy to even more children in need. As we celebrate the success of this year’s toy drive, let us also look forward to the future with optimism and enthusiasm, knowing that together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

