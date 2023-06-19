x

June 19, 2023



St. Demetrios Upper Darby, PA, Welcomes New Presiding Priest on Father’s Day

June 19, 2023
By The National Herald
St Demetrios Upper Darby Fathers Day DSC_6161
St. Demetrios Greek Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA, Ladies Philoptochos Society and Parish Council President Michael Economou, at right, welcomed the community’s new presiding priest Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis on Father’s Day, June 18. Photo: Steve Lambrou

UPPER DARBY, PA – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby celebrated Father’s Day on June 18 with the arrival of a new presiding priest, Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis. The community’s Parish Council President Michael Economou shared the following statement about the special day:

“This years Father’s Day was extra special. Not only did we celebrate the fathers of our families, but in addition, this year, we welcomed the new Spiritual Father of our Parish, Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis. He arrived yesterday, June 17, from Thessaloniki with his entire family, Presvytera Eleni, their son, Ioannis, and daughters, Sophia and Marina. We welcome them with open arms and lots of love. Our Philoptochos Ladies, PTA, Parish Council Members, and parishioners alike have all been very busy the past weeks renovating and preparing their new home in the U.S. We will navigate this new chapter in both our lives as one united St. Demetrios Family. Καλός Ήρθατε!”

St. Demetrios Greek Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA, on June 18, Father’s Day, welcomed its new presiding priest Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis and his family, Presvytera Eleni, son Ioannis and daughters Sophia and Marina. Photo: Steve Lambrou

