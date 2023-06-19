St. Demetrios Upper Darby, PA, Welcomes New Presiding Priest on Father’s Day

St. Demetrios Greek Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA, Ladies Philoptochos Society and Parish Council President Michael Economou, at right, welcomed the community’s new presiding priest Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis on Father’s Day, June 18. Photo: Steve Lambrou
UPPER DARBY, PA – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby celebrated Father’s Day on June 18 with the arrival of a new presiding priest, Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis. The community’s Parish Council President Michael Economou shared the following statement about the special day:
“This years Father’s Day was extra special. Not only did we celebrate the fathers of our families, but in addition, this year, we welcomed the new Spiritual Father of our Parish, Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis. He arrived yesterday, June 17, from Thessaloniki with his entire family, Presvytera Eleni, their son, Ioannis, and daughters, Sophia and Marina. We welcome them with open arms and lots of love. Our Philoptochos Ladies, PTA, Parish Council Members, and parishioners alike have all been very busy the past weeks renovating and preparing their new home in the U.S. We will navigate this new chapter in both our lives as one united St. Demetrios Family. Καλός Ήρθατε!”
NEW YORK - Building on a nearly two-decade partnership with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is helping the world-leading orthopedics institution expand and modernize its facilities.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In