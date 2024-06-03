x

June 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

General News

St. Demetrios of Perth Amboy, NJ Hosts Festival

June 3, 2024
By Michael Kakias
περθ αμποι 1 (1)
Fr. Philotheos Tomczewski, Pastor of of St. Demetrios in Perth Amboy, NJ, center, with a group of volunteers. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

PERTH AMBOY, NJ – The annual festival of the parish of St. Demetrios in Perth Amboy, NJ was successfully held over the weekend of May 31-June 2

The Pastor, Fr. Philotheos Tomczewski, thanked the members of the Community through The National Herald for their participation and support, the volunteers for their hard work, and the sponsors for their donations, emphasizing that all proceeds will be used for the church’s operating expenses.

The president of the Parish Council, George Kanellidis, also expressed his gratitude to the Greek-Americans and others who honored the festival with their presence, noting that Greeks even came from as far away as Queens.

The many visitors enjoyed the St. Demetrios of Perth Amboy, NJ festival. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

The organizer, Nick Giannakopoulos, pointed out that for weeks a large number of volunteers had undertaken the planning and organization of the festival, and with the help of very good weather, an excellent result was achieved.

The president of the Philoptochos Society, Mary Lou Rivera, emphasized that all 50 members helped with making sweets, cleaning, serving, selling goods, and wherever there was a need.

The youth program director, Jennifer Simatos, congratulated the parish children because not only did they help, but they also entertained the visitors with their dance program.

RELATED

Events
Youth Program Graduation at St. George in Piscataway, NJ

PISCATAWAY, NJ – In a festive atmosphere, the graduation ceremony for the youth program GOYA was held at St.

General News
National Sisterhood of Presvyteres Sunday Celebrated at Holy Cross Whitestone
Associations
Maids of Athena Sophia Chapter 48 Welcomes District 6 Governor

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

From Decay to Dazzling. Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station

DETROIT (AP) — The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station — for decades a symbol of Detroit’s decline — has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.

NEW YORK (AP) — Media magnate Rupert Murdoch, 93, has married for the fifth time, his corporation, News Corp, confirmed Sunday.

PERTH AMBOY, NJ – The annual festival of the parish of St.

Opening stores used to mean everything to pharmacy chains.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers and a 19-year-old man were shot and wounded early Monday during a confrontation and were hospitalized, officials said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.