St. Demetrios of Perth Amboy, NJ Hosts Festival

Fr. Philotheos Tomczewski, Pastor of of St. Demetrios in Perth Amboy, NJ, center, with a group of volunteers. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias
PERTH AMBOY, NJ – The annual festival of the parish of St. Demetrios in Perth Amboy, NJ was successfully held over the weekend of May 31-June 2
The Pastor, Fr. Philotheos Tomczewski, thanked the members of the Community through The National Herald for their participation and support, the volunteers for their hard work, and the sponsors for their donations, emphasizing that all proceeds will be used for the church’s operating expenses.
The president of the Parish Council, George Kanellidis, also expressed his gratitude to the Greek-Americans and others who honored the festival with their presence, noting that Greeks even came from as far away as Queens.
The organizer, Nick Giannakopoulos, pointed out that for weeks a large number of volunteers had undertaken the planning and organization of the festival, and with the help of very good weather, an excellent result was achieved.
The president of the Philoptochos Society, Mary Lou Rivera, emphasized that all 50 members helped with making sweets, cleaning, serving, selling goods, and wherever there was a need.
The youth program director, Jennifer Simatos, congratulated the parish children because not only did they help, but they also entertained the visitors with their dance program.
