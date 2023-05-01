x

May 1, 2023

St. Demetrios HS Students Visited Historic Greek Church in the Bahamas

May 1, 2023
By The National Herald
St Demetrios HS Seniors Bahamas IMG_0532
The seniors from St. Demetrios High School in Astoria visited the historic Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Nassau, the Bahamas, during their senior trip, shown here with Fr. Irenaeus Cox, at left. Photo: St. Demetrios High School

NASSAU – The St. Demetrios High School Senior Trip to Paradise Island, Nassau, in the Bahamas, included a visit to the historic Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.

Students of the Class of 2023 and their chaperones were welcomed by Fr. Irenaeus Cox who showed them not only the church but also its picturesque grounds which include a community center and a small facility for Greek language learning. The students were impressed by the iconography and the fact that the church was established in the 1930s by Greek immigrants from the Dodecanese Islands who left their homeland in search of opportunities for work, especially as sponge divers and sailors.

Today, the parish is the spiritual home to Greek-Bahamian families in Nassau and others who rely on the church as a place of faith. Of course, the Annunciation Church also has many tourists who stop in while on their vacations- especially during the Epiphany on January 6, the Feast Day of the Annunciation on March 25, and every Easter. This past Easter (as in past years) services were conducted during Holy Week followed by a festive dinner after the Resurrection.

Fr. Irenaeus and the St. Demetrios students enjoyed speaking to each other and engaging in prayer. Now when the students visit on their own or with their families, they know that the beautiful Paradise Island also has a place of worship which will welcome them.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

