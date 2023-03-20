St. Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby, PA, Celebrates Greek Independence

Events

UPPER DARBY, PA – On March 19, the Saint Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby held its annual celebration for the Greek Independence Day. The celebration took place in the community’s hall and was attended by many of the students’ parents and grandparents as well as the parishioners.

More than 85 of the Greek school students, from grades Pre-K to eighth participated in the celebration this year which was presented by Eleni Petropoulou who did a wonderful job not only presenting the participants, but also explaining some of the important historical events of our ancestors’ battle for freedom.

Apart from the poems that were recited by some students about our national holiday, the second graders honored our Theotokos by reciting poems about the Feast of the Annunciation. The Saint Demetrios Greek School choir, under the direction of Marilena Drakou, honored our national heroes by singing Thourio Tou Riga, Bouboulina, and Messolongi.

The excellent collaboration between Maria Markaki and Vaso Stavraki helped students to put on a wonderful short play, ‘Krifo Scholio – Mathima Istorias.’ Some of the third and fourth grade students gave the audience a brief history lesson. By reenacting the ‘Krifo Scholio’, they showed the audience that the children of that era would secretly go to school to learn Greek and were taught by the town’s priest, who was portrayed by George Gilbert (fifth grade).

The performance continued with ‘Mathima Istorias’ and a flash forward to 2023 as some of the students in grades six and seven were tested by their teacher, played by Victoria Kaltsidis (sixth grade), reciting some of the major events which led to the Greek victory and gaining our independence from the Ottoman Empire. During the final act of the play, other students brought some of our major heroes to life by portraying Athanasios Diakos, Manto Mavrogenous, Markos Botsaris, Bouboulina, and Nikitaras, while Theo Gilbert stole the show as Kolokotronis.

The finale of this year’s March 25th commemoration featured fifth grade student Apostolia Serevetas who recited the poem ‘Eleftheri Poliorkimeni’ bringing chills to the audience and reminding us to be proud of our faith and Greek heritage.

Many congratulations go out to all of the students and teachers for their excellent organization, hard work and wonderful performances. Great job! ΖΗΤΩ Η 25Η ΜΑΡΤΙΟΥ – ΖΗΤΩ Η ΕΛΛΑΔΑ!