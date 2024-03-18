St. Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby, PA Celebrated March 25th

The Saint Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby, PA, held a celebration on March 17 in honor of March 25th, 1821. Photo: Steve Lambrou
UPPER DARBY, PA – The Saint Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby held a celebration on March 17 in honor of March 25th, 1821. The celebration was organized by principal Maria Markakis and 8th grade teacher Vaso Stavrakis and was presented by Eleni Sanida, 4th grade teacher.
All the students of the Greek school participated, from the Kindergarteners who addressed the audience with a sweet greeting at the beginning, to the 8th graders who staged the short play ‘Despo’. Through the narrations, poems and short plays, characteristic elements of well-known heroes of the Greek Revolution were presented and a special tribute was made to the known and unknown women who fought fearlessly for a liberated Greece. The event did not forget to reference the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary, which is also celebrated on March 25. Students of the first and second grades honored our Theotokos by reciting poems about the joyful news of the imminent birth of Christ.
Along with the students’ beautiful smiles, the celebration was enriched by the impressive scenery, traditional costumes, the timeless songs performed by the school choir under the direction of Marilena Drakou and accompanied by Katrina Christoforidis on the violin and Sophia Kaitidis on the piano. The celebration’s finale included dancing by the 8th graders who performed the Hasapiko to the song ‘Na Tane to ’21’, instructed by their dance teacher, Ms. Christoforidis.
A big bravo to all who participated, students and teachers, for their effort and excellent presentation.
Days after a Russian missile struck near where Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was in Odessa meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Greece moved to send more guns and ammunition to help against Russia’s ongoing invasion there.
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin basked in a victory early Monday that was never in doubt, as partial election results showed him easily securing a fifth term after facing only token challengers and harshly suppressing opposition voices.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday, their first interaction in more than a month, as the divide has grown between allies over the food crisis in Gaza and conduct of the war, according to the White House.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In