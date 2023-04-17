x

April 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

United States

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA, Celebrated the Anastasi

April 17, 2023
By The National Herald
St. Demetrios Upper Darby PA DSC_9386
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA, on April 16 celebrated the Resurrection of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

UPPER DARBY, PA –  With all solemnity and on a beautiful spring night, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA, on April 16 celebrated the Resurrection of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Fr. Christos Christofidis and Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis gave the holy light to all those present, and then everyone went out in front of the church where the Resurrection service was chanted. More than 300 Christians from the parish attended along with the faithful from other neighboring parishes came to celebrate together the Resurrection of the Lord, Christ is Risen, Truly He is risen!

RELATED

Church
Orthodox Easter Mixes Spiritual and Pagan in Equal Measure

ATHENS, Greece — Millions of Orthodox Christians across Eastern and Southern Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere in the world, have celebrated Easter, capping weeklong religious celebrations.

Politics
Progressives Focus on Local-level Wins to Counter Setbacks
General News
This Week in History: April 15th to 21st

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.