St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA, Celebrated the Anastasi

United States

UPPER DARBY, PA – With all solemnity and on a beautiful spring night, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA, on April 16 celebrated the Resurrection of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Fr. Christos Christofidis and Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis gave the holy light to all those present, and then everyone went out in front of the church where the Resurrection service was chanted. More than 300 Christians from the parish attended along with the faithful from other neighboring parishes came to celebrate together the Resurrection of the Lord, Christ is Risen, Truly He is risen!