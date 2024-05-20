St. Demetrios Greek Festival Draws Crowds in Upper Darby, PA

Events

UPPER DARBY, PA – Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby held another successful festival. From May 16-19 the festival drew large crowds from the Delaware Valley region. Everyone enjoyed traditional Greek foods and sweets prepared by the parishioners. St. Demetrios presiding priest Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis congratulated all those who undertook the successful organization of the festival and thanked all the guests for their presence. This was his first festival as presiding priest of the community. Parish Council President Michael Economou and Festival Chair Spiros Koulas thanked all the 100 volunteers that helped make this event possible. Everyone looked forward to next year’s festival.