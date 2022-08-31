x

August 31, 2022

St. Demetrios Cathedral of Astoria Waiting for Announcement Regarding New Dean

August 31, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - The Federation of Dodecanese Societies celebrated the 74th Anniversary of Unification with the homeland Greece at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria with Fr. Vasileios Tsourlis presiding. Photo: TNH/ Zafeiris Haitidis

NEW YORK – After the recent resignation of Protopresbyter Father Vasileios Tsourlis as Dean of the Cathedral of Saint Demetrios of Astoria, there are reports a new Dean has been appointed. The National Herald has been informed by reliable sources that Protopresbyter Fr. Anargyros Stavropoulos, currently Head Priest of the community of St. Athanasios in Paramus, NJ, will be begin his new ministry in Astoria on September 15.

Tsourlis had earlier this summer announced his resignation at St. Demetrios after only six months of ministry there “for personal and family reasons,” without, however, explaining further.

Fr. Vasileios did not respond to The National Herald’s phone calls at the time. In an interview with TNH, the president of the Parish Council of the Cathedral St. Demetrios, Stefanos Thomatos, also said of Fr. Tsourlis’ decision that, “his resignation was about personal matters.”

At the time of the resignation Thomatos said regarding a replacement that, “some discussions are taking place in the Archdiocese. They mentioned some names to us, but they haven’t told us anything officially, so I can’t say anything either.”

TNH contacted Thomatos on August 30 regarding the latest reports, and he said there was no public news yet but that “the Archbishop [Elpidophoros] will soon make an announcement.” He added that the Community looks forward to welcoming the new Dean.

Obituaries
CAROL POULOS

It is with great sadness that we learned of the untimely passing of Carol Poulos (August 20, 1943 – August 21, 2022), the beloved sister of Paulette and Peter.

