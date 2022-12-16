St. Basil’s of Houston Host Sr. Citizens Holiday Luncheon

Church

HOUSTON, TX – On Tuesday, December 13, the Philoptochos of the St. Basil’s Community in Houston, TX once again held its annual luncheon for senior citizens, which became possible with the passing of the COVID pandemic. President Dina Kafes and chairwoman Niki Alexopoulos, Gina Sotiropoulos-Koutros, Maria Stelaki, Eleni Mays, and Eleni Kopoulos provided a hearty lunch and gifts.

The event began with a prayer by the chaplain Argyris Voutsas and continued with the Christmas carols of Greece. Everyone was very happy that after three previous years of loneliness and despair they survived and were able to meet and have fun again. The elderly missed such gatherings that are an escape from their daily loneliness. The Chapter expressed its hope that “such an evil never comes again,” and also proclaimed “Merry and blessed Christmas to all the world!”