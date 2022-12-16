x

December 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Church

St. Basil’s of Houston Host Sr. Citizens Holiday Luncheon

December 16, 2022
By Elias Neofytides
OMO-Geuma-Filoptoxou-Texas-scaled
A treat for senior citizens was offered by the Philoptochos chapter of the St. Basil's community in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, December 13. (Photo by Elias Neofytides)

HOUSTON, TX – On Tuesday, December 13, the Philoptochos of the St. Basil’s Community in Houston, TX once again held its annual luncheon for senior citizens, which became possible with the passing of the COVID pandemic. President Dina Kafes and chairwoman Niki Alexopoulos, Gina Sotiropoulos-Koutros, Maria Stelaki, Eleni Mays, and Eleni Kopoulos provided a hearty lunch and gifts.

The event began with a prayer by the chaplain Argyris Voutsas and continued with the Christmas carols of Greece. Everyone was very happy that after three previous years of loneliness and despair they survived and were able to meet and have fun again. The elderly missed such gatherings that are an escape from their daily loneliness. The Chapter expressed its hope that “such an evil never comes again,” and also proclaimed “Merry and blessed Christmas to all the world!”

RELATED

Associations
West Nyack AHEPA Chapter 455 Lights Annual Christmas Tree

WEST NYACK, NY – AHEPA Chapter 455 along with Rev.

Associations
Westchester AHEPA Chapter 51 Honors Members with over 30 Years of Service
Politics
Gianaris Announces Puppy Mill Pipeline Legislation Signed into Law by Governor  

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis Says EU Finally Closing in on Elusive Gas Price Cap (Video)

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders who had been reluctant to agree on a uniform price cap for natural gas whose costs exploded astronomically after Russia's invasion of Ukraine are close to setting a limit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Alex Yannis, who chronicled Pelé's career and the rise of soccer interest in the United States during three decades with The New York Times, has died.

NEW YORK - On a winter's day in a bustling Manhattan midtown street, a small plaque with bronze rim and lettering donned on polished, white marbled tiled walls.

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces launched at least 60 missiles across Ukraine on Friday, officials said, reporting explosions in at least four cities, including Kyiv.

HOUSTON, TX – On Tuesday, December 13, the Philoptochos of the St.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.