September 7, 2023

St. Basil’s in Troy, NY Welcomes Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos

September 7, 2023
By The National Herald
StBasil1
St. Basil Church leaders pictured left to right: Maria Ginter, Nia Cholakis, Nick Balahtsis, Art Pakatar, Eftihia Balahtsis, George Limbach, Michael Collins, Philip Sells, Paul Semon, Bishop Athenagoras, Fr. Emmanuel Mantzouris, Elena Thomas, Yannis Yannou, Steve Bobarakis, Sophia Mantzouris, George Dalakos, and Michael Krumpholz. (Photo: Courtesy of St. Basil)

TROY, NY – His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos (Christos Ziliaskopoulos) visited St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church on the banks of the Hudson River in Troy, New York on August 27 for a Hierarchical visit.

His Grace was accompanied by Deacon Jeremiah Mandoras. Bishop Athenagoras and Deacon Mandoras were warmly welcomed by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Mantzouris, and together they celebrated the Divine Liturgy. The service was beautiful and the message from Bishop Athenagoras was inspiring to all.

Following the Liturgy, a roundtable reception was held in the church’s community center where the Bishop and Deacon met with Fr. Manny and the church leaders. The discussion included sharing the history of St. Basil Church, which celebrated its 90th Anniversary last October, and a discussion about the future of St. Basil Church and its importance to the Orthodox families and the Greek-American community in Troy and the greater Capital Region of New York state. Bishop Athenagoras warmly remarked that the annual Troy Greek Festival is well known – even in Manhattan and the downstate metro area! His Grace discussed the importance of the Divine Liturgy in the lives of Greek Orthodox families and the importance of attending church. He also stressed the critical impact and role of each of the church-related organizations which were represented.

Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos arriving at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, NY. His Grace was accompanied by Deacon Jeremiah Mandoras and Fr. Emmanuel Mantzouris. Photo: Courtesy of St. Basil

The roundtable discussion was attended by the leaders of St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church including Parish Council President Steve Bobarakis, Vice President Michael Collins, and PC Members Maria Ginter, Paul Semon, Elena Thomas, Sophia Mantzouris, Michael Krumpholz, and Philip Sells who is also Chanter and Choir Director. Also attending were Nia Cholakis, President of the Philoptochos Society, George Dalakos, Director of Sunday School Program, George Limbach, Director of Readers and Altar Servers, Yannis Yannou, Director of IT and Webmaster, Art Pakatar, President of Pontos Society, and Bishop Athenagoras’ local Albany relatives, Nick and Eftihia Balahtsis. AHEPA Troy Chapter 306 was also represented by Semon, Bobarakis, Dalakos, and Krumpholz.

Bishop Athenagoras, Deacon Mandoras, Emmanuel Mantzouris, Chanter Philip Sells and Altar Server Thomas Polemeropoulos celebrating Divine Liturgy for the parishioners of St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, NY. (Photo: Courtesy of St. Basil)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

