x

November 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

You’re reading 2 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

United States

St. Basil Greek School Celebrates ‘OXI’ Day in Houston, TX

November 1, 2022
By Elias Neofytides
OXI-AGIOS-VASILEIOS-HOUSTON
The Hellenic Education Program of St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church in Houston, TX honored the Heroes of 1940 with their ‘OXI’ Day celebration. (Photo by Elias Neofytides)

HOUSTON, TX – On October 29, the Hellenic Education Program of St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church in Houston, TX honored the Heroes of 1940 with their ‘OXI’ Day celebration that began with a parade of students and the National Anthem of Greece.

Principal and master of ceremonies Sophia Vachtsevanou invited presiding priest of the community Fr. Luke Palumbis to the podium for the prayer and greeting. Fr. Palumbis emphasized in his speech that before starting the event they had to congratulate all the children for whom they were all there and thanks to them for the wealth they give to the community and to their homeland Greece.

Referring to the children, he said that the reason these buildings exist is you, the future of the community and Hellenism. He thanked the principal and the teachers for the excellent work they contribute to the teaching of the Greek language and the history of Greece. He also thanked all the parents for their great effort in the Greek education of their children and their contribution so that there are churches and Greek schools in the Diaspora.

Afterwards, Consul of Greece in Houston Lambros Kakissis took the stage and expressed the great pride and emotion he feels every time he visits the St. Basil Greek school for the excellent work done there and the celebrations of the national holidays with songs, theatrical performances, and the Greek pronunciation of the students from preschoolers to senior grades.

Consul Kakissis also spoke about the anniversary of October 28, 1940 and the contribution of the Greeks wherever they happen to live.

The students then impressed everyone with their plays, songs, and dances in honor of 1940.

The event was attended by parents, friends, the community’s Associate Priest Fr. Dimitrios Ntovas, and the naval attaché in Texas Andreas Glezakos dressed in his naval uniform. A luncheon followed, donated by the parents.

RELATED

Church
Delaware Valley Youth Commission Held Its Annual Religious Education Workshop

WILMINGTON, DE – With the spiritual guidance of the Metropolis of New Jersey Chancellor, the Very Reverend Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis, the Delaware Valley Youth Commission held its annual Religious Education Workshop on October 29 for all Youth Leaders of the area.

Associations
AHEPA District 6 Family Holds its Annual Fall Conference
Politics
Leavitt, 25, Cites Youth in bid to Be Youngest Congresswoman

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Suspension Βridge Collapse Kills at Least 132 in India (Photos + Video)

MORBI, India — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.

JERUSALEM — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years.

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn't be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real.

SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and "break her kneecaps" to show other members of Congress there were "consequences to actions," authorities said Monday.

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings