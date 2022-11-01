St. Basil Greek School Celebrates ‘OXI’ Day in Houston, TX

United States

The Hellenic Education Program of St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church in Houston, TX honored the Heroes of 1940 with their ‘OXI’ Day celebration. (Photo by Elias Neofytides)

HOUSTON, TX – On October 29, the Hellenic Education Program of St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church in Houston, TX honored the Heroes of 1940 with their ‘OXI’ Day celebration that began with a parade of students and the National Anthem of Greece.

Principal and master of ceremonies Sophia Vachtsevanou invited presiding priest of the community Fr. Luke Palumbis to the podium for the prayer and greeting. Fr. Palumbis emphasized in his speech that before starting the event they had to congratulate all the children for whom they were all there and thanks to them for the wealth they give to the community and to their homeland Greece.

Referring to the children, he said that the reason these buildings exist is you, the future of the community and Hellenism. He thanked the principal and the teachers for the excellent work they contribute to the teaching of the Greek language and the history of Greece. He also thanked all the parents for their great effort in the Greek education of their children and their contribution so that there are churches and Greek schools in the Diaspora.

Afterwards, Consul of Greece in Houston Lambros Kakissis took the stage and expressed the great pride and emotion he feels every time he visits the St. Basil Greek school for the excellent work done there and the celebrations of the national holidays with songs, theatrical performances, and the Greek pronunciation of the students from preschoolers to senior grades.

Consul Kakissis also spoke about the anniversary of October 28, 1940 and the contribution of the Greeks wherever they happen to live.

The students then impressed everyone with their plays, songs, and dances in honor of 1940.

The event was attended by parents, friends, the community’s Associate Priest Fr. Dimitrios Ntovas, and the naval attaché in Texas Andreas Glezakos dressed in his naval uniform. A luncheon followed, donated by the parents.