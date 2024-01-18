St. Athanasius Paramus, NJ Celebrates Name Day Vespers

General News

PARAMUS, NJ – A grand festive vespers service along with an ‘Artoklasia’ – blessing of the loaves service – were celebrated on Wednesday, January 17, at the Church of St. Athanasius in the city of Paramus, NJ. Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey presided, assisted by the visiting clergy.

In his sermon to the faithful, Metropolitan Apostolos spoke about the life and deeds of St. Athanasius and his struggles for the truth and the faith. He also said, among other things, “today, I am very pleased to see this beautiful church, the only one of its kind in New Jersey, filled with believers, so many children, and young parents. I am confident that all of you will benefit from this great hierarch and teacher [St. Athanasios]. Through him, as well as the other saints, we see the face of God, reflecting the divinity of the Holy Trinity. We came from blessed Greece and brought Orthodoxy here to America. Let us continue to build churches, support our faith, and maintain our sacred traditions and heritage. I ask you to be participants, apostles, and continuers of this great legacy. I sincerely wish the name of Christ to be always incarnate in your souls, bodies, and hearts, and that St. Athanasius be a light in your life, guiding you, healing your ailments, and enlightening our children.”

The Pastor of the Community, Fr. Nicholas Matarangas, welcomed Metropolitan Apostolos and the visiting priests to the parish, saying that their presence adds a special honor to the Community, and he prayed for St. Athanasius to protect the whole world.

The president of the Parish Council, Spero Leakas, thanked, through The National Herald, the faithful who attended the festive events and wished many blessed years to all those celebrating their name day. “Our parish is growing and progressing constantly. The iconography of the church, which will make it even more beautiful, will be completed this summer. On October 5 and 6, 2024, we will have the consecration, and we invite everyone to visit us and celebrate with us,” he said.

The president of the Philoptochos Areti Pavlou, emphasized that the 65 members of the association work harmoniously and lovingly, offering significant work in various charitable activities. “Today, after Vespers and tomorrow on the day of the feast, we prepared food and sweets for the faithful. As always, we offer whatever we can to our beloved Church,” she said.

Tonia Yiangou, responsible for the parish’s Greek school and dance program, stressed that the Community has a well-organized youth program. “Our children are involved in many activities – educational, games, and entertainment. Our Sunday school has classes from pre-school to 12th grade, following the educational program of the Archdiocese. Greek school classes, with 65 students, are held every Monday and Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30, with classes from pre-school to 6th grade. Every Wednesday and Friday, from 6:30 to 8, we have our dance program with 60 children,” she emphasized.

On Thursday, January 18, on the day of the feast, the Divine Liturgy was celebrated, led by Metropolitan Apostolos. After the Wednesday Vespers and the Divine Liturgy on Thursday, the Philoptochos hosted a reception in the community hall.