St. Athanasios Paramus, NJ, Hosts Greek Festival

St. Athanasios’ Pastor Fr. Nikolaos Mataragas, with the president of the Parish Council, Spero Leakas, on the left, and the festival coordinators, Andy Hios and Peter Paizis. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias
PARAMUS, NJ – There was a large turnout for the annual festival of the community of St. Athanasios in Paramus, NJ that was held over the four days from May 16-19. Visitors enjoyed traditional Greek foods and bought sweets, bought souvenirs from the bazaar while children participated in many activities and games.
The Pastor, Fr. Nikolaos Mataragas, congratulated through The National Herald all those who undertook the successful organization of the festival and thanked the guests for their presence. He added: “This is my second year serving this blessed parish, composed of good Christians and faithful to Greek ideals. The festival is one of the largest fundraising and cultural events as it provides the opportunity for the community and local residents to enjoy traditional foods, come together, and have a great time. Grandparents, parents, children, and grandchildren all work together with love and enthusiasm to contribute to its success.”
The president of the church council, Spero Leakas, mentioned that all proceeds will be used to support the Greek school, the Sunday School, the Philoptochos Society, the youth programs, and other needs of the church. The festival coordinator, Andy Hios, thanked the visitors, as well as the donors, sponsors, and volunteers. He said, “Dozens of our children happily and willingly help wherever they are asked, making coffees, cleaning tables, while every evening they entertain the guests with dance.”
The president of the Philoptochos Society, Areti Pavlou, thanked its 40 members of the association for making all the sweets. She emphasized, “We made spanakopita, pastitsio, koulourakia, melomakarona, baklava, and many other things. Since our founding in 1932, we have been helping as much as we can not only our church but also those in need of our assistance.”
The words Chicago and Greek go together, especially when it comes to food, so the Chicago Greek restaurant has drawn a lot of customers to its Mesquite, NV location but it was sold by former owners Tassos Spentzos and Laura Andrews.
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike killed 20 people in central Gaza, mostly women and children, and fighting raged across the north on Sunday as Israel's leaders aired divisions over who should govern Gaza after the war, now in its eighth month.
DALLAS — Former President Donald Trump urged gun owners to vote in the 2024 election as he addressed thousands of members of the National Rifle Association, which officially endorsed him just before Trump took the stage at their annual meeting in Texas on Saturday.
DALLAS — A smiling Luka Doncic pumped his fist as he settled in next to Kyrie Irving to answer questions about the Dallas Mavericks advancing to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three seasons.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In