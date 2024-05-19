x

May 19, 2024

St. Athanasios Paramus, NJ, Hosts Greek Festival

May 19, 2024
By Michael Kakias
paramus1
St. Athanasios’ Pastor Fr. Nikolaos Mataragas, with the president of the Parish Council, Spero Leakas, on the left, and the festival coordinators, Andy Hios and Peter Paizis. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

PARAMUS, NJ – There was a large turnout for the annual festival of the community of St. Athanasios in Paramus, NJ that was held over the four days from May 16-19. Visitors enjoyed traditional Greek foods and bought sweets, bought souvenirs from the bazaar while children participated in many activities and games.

The Pastor, Fr. Nikolaos Mataragas, congratulated through The National Herald all those who undertook the successful organization of the festival and thanked the guests for their presence. He added: “This is my second year serving this blessed parish, composed of good Christians and faithful to Greek ideals. The festival is one of the largest fundraising and cultural events as it provides the opportunity for the community and local residents to enjoy traditional foods, come together, and have a great time. Grandparents, parents, children, and grandchildren all work together with love and enthusiasm to contribute to its success.”

The members of the Philoptochos Society. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

The president of the church council, Spero Leakas, mentioned that all proceeds will be used to support the Greek school, the Sunday School, the Philoptochos Society, the youth programs, and other needs of the church. The festival coordinator, Andy Hios, thanked the visitors, as well as the donors, sponsors, and volunteers. He said, “Dozens of our children happily and willingly help wherever they are asked, making coffees, cleaning tables, while every evening they entertain the guests with dance.”

The president of the Philoptochos Society, Areti Pavlou, thanked its 40 members of the association for making all the sweets. She emphasized, “We made spanakopita, pastitsio, koulourakia, melomakarona, baklava, and many other things. Since our founding in 1932, we have been helping as much as we can not only our church but also those in need of our assistance.”

