x

July 31, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Politics

Spyware Cases Pop Up in Greece, Politicians, Journalists Targeted

July 31, 2022
By The National Herald
ΚΑΤΑΘΕΣΗ ΜΗΝΥΤΗΡΙΑΣ ΑΝΑΦΟΡΑΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΙΣΑΓΓΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΕΙΟΥ ΠΑΓΟΥ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ Ν. ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗ(EUROKINISSI)
PASOK leader Androulakis reports attempt to tap his mobile phone. (Photo by EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) has been called on to investigate reports that attempts were made to put spyware on the phones of the leader of the PASOK-KINAL party, the Communist KKE and a journalist.

PASOK-KINAL lawmaker Haris Kastanidis told the Parliament’s Committee on Institutions and Transparency that the party leader and Member of the European Parliament Nikos Androulakis was targeted, as well as investigative reporter Thanasis Koukakis, who said earlier his phone was infiltrated.

Kastanidis said no answers have come from the New Democracy government although Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will get them, and the lawmaker said EYP should find out who did it.

There was a hot debate in the committee over the case over unlawful surveillance that has become prevalent and the European Union said it found indications that phones of some of its top officials have been compromised by the Pegasus spyware, said Agence France-Presse (AFP.)

Androulakis said the European Parliament’s cybersecurity service alerted him of the attempt to put Predator spyware on his phone, which can provide access to all data, including phone numbers, photos, contacts and in the case of journalists their sources and whistleblowers.

Androulakis filed a complaint with prosecutors after he was told about the attempted bugging and wants answers as to who did it and why.

“There was an attempt to bug my mobile phone with the Predator surveillance malware,” Androulakis said. “The revelation of those hiding behind such sick practices … is not a personal issue but my democratic duty,” he said.

The hacking tool gives access to the victim’s mobile device, including passwords, files, photos, browsing history, and identity data and can take screen captures, record user input and activate the camera and microphone.

New Democracy denied acquiring the surveillance tool that some governments have been accused of using to track citizens and journalists and Androulakis said if that’s the case that EYP must find out who tried to bug him.

EYP chief Panagiotis Kontoleon said the agency had legally complied with a request from a foreign secret service not identified to lift phone privacy but didn’t specify against whom, but believed to be Koukakis, said Kathimerini.

That case is already under investigation but the attempt to surveil Androulakis, who has resurrected the dormant PASOK-KINAL since winning its leadership in December, 2021 raises the states as his party could be a potential coalition partner if New Democracy wins elections again in 2023.

A change in election laws made by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA in its dying days in power in 2019 eliminated a 50-seat bonus for the winner of elections which could mean a third party would be a kingmaker in creating a government, with PASOK-KINAL in prime position as it’s rising in popularity.

WHOOOO DID IT?

Androulakis said he won’t stop pressing for answers about the attempt to put the surveillance software on his phone, putting more pressure on Mitsotakis as he faces growing criticism from SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

A European Commission spokesperson told EURACTIV that “We are aware of the media reports regarding spyware used by some governments. Any attempts by national security services to illegally access data of citizens, including journalists and political opponents, if confirmed, is unacceptable.”

The EU spokesperson also cited the latest 2022 Rule of Law report about Greece, which referred to the case of a journalist who was targeted by Predator and another journalist who was “allegedly monitored by the national intelligence service,” which is under the supervision of Mitsotakis.

Media reports said that a check on Androulakis’ phone was made on June 28 and found a suspicious link to the illegal Predator spyware software and PASOK-KINAL sources not named said he had gotten a text message on Sept. 21, 2021 just before the start of a key party meeting.

That invited him to click on a link whichch a report by the Citizens Lab of the University of Toronto said is used as a decoy to install Predator tracking software on the target’s mobile phone, the site added.

The message read, “Let’s get a little serious, man, we’ve got a lot to gain”, followed by a link, which was a spoof of a genuine website. Androulakis did not click on the link which would have gained access to his phone.

The same sources added that in more than 200 mobile phone checks of MEPs carried out by the European Parliament, this was the first case of attempted bugging of a personal telephone device.

The center leftist party said the aim was not only to get into Androulakis’ phone but undermine and sabotage the party which ranks third in polls behind New Democracy and SYRIZA.

All the opposition parties have denounced the attempt and Koukakis said in May that Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) warned that “we assess likely government-backed actors purchasing these exploits are operating (at least) in Egypt, Armenia, Greece, Madagascar, Côte d’Ivoire, Serbia, Spain and Indonesia.”

The European Commission, the EU executive’s arm in Brussels, has said it had found indications that phones of some of its top officials have been compromised by the Pegasus spyware, said Agence France-Presse.

In the letter to Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld – who is on Parliament’s spyware committee – EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said he was alerted by Apple in November 2021 of a possible hacking of his smartphone by Pegasus.

RELATED

Politics
Greece Trying Again to Get Rid of Deadbeat University Students

ATHENS – Almost 18 months after making a vow to get rid of so-called “Eternal Students” in univerisities who don't have to go to class, take tests or graduate, Greece's New Democracy government is taking another shot at it.

Politics
Maggie’s Legacy: Divisive Thatcher Looms over UK Tory Race
Society
Why Louvre’s Mona Lisa Keeps a Smile: Paris’ Cooling System

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Governor: Search for Kentucky Flood Victims Could Take Weeks

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings