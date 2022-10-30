x

October 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

USA

Spurs waive Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

October 30, 2022
By Associated Press
Spurs Timberwolves Basketball
San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) and head coach Gregg Popovich watch play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Josh Primo on Friday, and the second-year guard told ESPN he has been dealing with trauma he experienced previously.

The 6-foot-6 Primo was selected by San Antonio with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries.

After the Spurs announced the move with no explanation, the 19-year-old Primo provided a statement to ESPN.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” he said. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.

“I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

Before Primo released his statement, Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich arrived a half hour after his scheduled pregame media session and only minutes after the Spurs released the statement on Primo’s waiver.

“We’re going to stick by what we told you,” Popovich said.

Primo averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his rookie season with the Spurs after playing one season at Alabama. He started 18 games, and at 18 years, 300 days became the youngest player in league history to appear in an NBA game after going to college.

Primo missed most of this preseason with an MCL sprain. San Antonio exercised the third-year team option on the Canadian just two weeks ago.

RELATED

USA
Ice Dancers Gilles, Poirier Capture Gold at Skate Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were so burned out after an Olympic season of isolation and dodging COVID-19 that their six-week break over the summer wasn't just a choice — it was a necessity.

USA
Bucks Outlast Hawks 123-115 to Maintain Perfect Record (Highlights)
USA
Hornets Spoil Curry’s Homecoming Again, Beat Warriors in OT

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Intruder Attacks Pelosi’s Husband, Calling, “Where Is Nancy”

SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation's already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections.

NICOSIA - Adding to its vexation over the United States ending an arms embargo against the legitimate Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union, Turkey was also upset that American F-22’s flew over part of the island that’s been occupied since two unlawful 1974 invasions.

MEXICO CITY — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow.

ATHENS - A minority stake purchase in the port of Hamburg bought by the Chinese management company COSCO raised some backfire from critics, but the German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) pointed to its operation of Piraeus.

KARPATHOS - Flush with what could be a record tourism year, or just missing, even during the waning COVID-19 pandemic, Greece is expecting another boom in 2023 and the island of Karpathos was named a hot spot by National Geographic.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings