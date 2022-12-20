x

December 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Health

Spurred by Regulators, 3M to Phase Out “Forever Chemicals”

December 20, 2022
By Associated Press
3M Forever Chemicals
FILE - The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON — 3M will phase out the manufacturing of so-called “forever chemicals” and try to get them out of all their products within two years, the chemical and consumer products maker said Tuesday.

The decision announced Tuesday arrives after U.S. environmental regulators designated the chemicals — used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products since the 1940s – as hazardous substances under the Superfund law.

While the designation is not an outright ban, polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, require a report to federal, state or tribal officials if the amount released into soil or water meet or exceed a certain level. The Environmental Protection Agency could then require cleanups to protect public health and recover cleanup costs.

PFAS have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers but are still in limited use and remain in the environment because they do not degrade over time.

3M said its decision was based on multiple factors, including “accelerating regulatory trends focused on reducing or eliminating the presence” of the chemicals in the environment.

The chemicals can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods of time, and evidence from animal and human studies indicates that exposure to PFAS may lead to cancer or other health problems, including damage to organs including the liver, kidneys and thyroid gland.

3M, based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, said it will exit all PFAS manufacturing and “work to discontinue use of PFAS” in all its products by the end of 2025.

3M makes a broad range of consumer products, including Post-it notes, Scotch Brite cleaning supplies, adhesives and personal protective equipment.

Chemical and other industrial companies have been sued frequently in recent years for downplaying the dangers of the chemicals.

In a November lawsuit, the state of California accused 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals manufactured by the firms that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams.

Last year, the Biden administration launched a broad strategy to regulate the toxic industrial compounds that the EPA said are increasingly turning up in public drinking water systems, private wells and even food.

The Defense Department, Food and Drug Administration and Agriculture Department were all tapped to join the effort intended to restrict PFAS from being released into the environment and accelerate cleanup.

RELATED

Science
Racers, Mechanics, Tinkerers Converting Classic Cars to EVs

DENVER — When Kevin Erickson fires up his 1972 Plymouth Satellite, a faint hum replaces what is normally the sound of pistons pumping, gas coursing through the carburetor and the low thrum of the exhaust.

Health
Children’s Medicine Shortage Hits as Flu Season Starts Fast
Health
Chinese with Mild COVID Urged to Work as Restrictions Ease

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Central Park Gate Honors Wrongly Imprisoned ‘Exonerated 5’

NEW YORK — At a small patch of Central Park flanking New York's Harlem neighborhood, scores came Monday to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongly accused and convicted of the 1989 rape of a white jogger.

BUENOS AIRES — Hundreds of thousands of fans streamed into the streets of Buenos Aires Tuesday, eager to catch a glimpse of the open-top bus carrying the Argentine national soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.

WASHINGTON — 3M will phase out the manufacturing of so-called “forever chemicals” and try to get them out of all their products within two years, the chemical and consumer products maker said Tuesday.

KABUL — Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

WASHINGTON — In a major boost for President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.