SPOTLIGHT: Profiles of Five ‘OXI’ Day Heroes

Ioannis Metaxas: The Defiant Prime Minister

Ioannis Metaxas, a Greek general and politician. Although he led a dictatorial regime, Metaxas is perhaps best known for his resolute response to Mussolini’s ultimatum on the eve of ‘OXI’ Day. As the Prime Minister of Greece in 1940, he faced an impossible decision: to either yield to the Italian demand or stand defiantly against the Axis powers. Metaxas chose the latter and reportedly uttered the word ‘OXI’, sealing his place in history as a symbol of Greek resistance.

Metaxas was a strong advocate for national unity and sought to fortify Greece’s defenses in preparation for potential aggression. He understood the gravity of the situation and was willing to lead by example, even if it meant risking the nation’s well-being. His unwavering stance on ‘OXI’ Day inspired countless Greeks to join the resistance effort, setting the stage for the eventual liberation of their homeland.

Manolis Glezos: The Flag-Bearer of Defiance

Manolis Glezos, born in 1922, was a young and idealistic activist when World War II began. His act of defiance on May 30, 1941 made him an enduring symbol of Greek resistance. Along with his friend Apostolos Santas, Glezos climbed the Acropolis in Athens that night and removed the Nazi flag, replacing it with the Greek flag as a powerful gesture of opposition.

Glezos’ courageous act was a clear statement that Greece had not surrendered its spirit. He was subsequently arrested and imprisoned by the occupying forces. However, Glezos continued his activism and resistance work after his release, becoming a key figure in the post-war Greek political scene and advocating for social and political change.

Melina Mercouri: The Cultural Ambassador of Greece

Melina Mercouri, celebrated as a renowned Greek actress, was not only an emblematic figure in Greek culture but also a fervent advocate for her homeland. Her fervent support for the Greek resistance and her unrelenting efforts to raise awareness about the Nazi occupation and the suffering of the Greek people earned her international recognition.

Mercouri, who went on to become Greece’s Minister of Culture, used her influence to promote Greek art, culture, and history. Her work extended beyond the stage and screen, contributing to the global understanding of Greece and its historical struggles.

Aris Velouchiotis: The Guerrilla Commander

Aris Velouchiotis, born Athanasios Tzimas, was a key figure in the Greek People’s Liberation Army (ELAS), one of the largest resistance groups in Greece. As the commander of ELAS, Velouchiotis played a critical role in organizing and leading resistance efforts against the Axis occupiers.

His leadership and tactical acumen were instrumental in coordinating the diverse resistance movements throughout Greece. Under his command, ELAS engaged in guerrilla warfare, causing significant disruption to the occupiers’ activities. Velouchiotis’ dedication and strategic brilliance made him a revered figure among Greek partisans.

Lela Karagianni: The Heroic Journalist

Lela Karagianni was a pioneering Greek journalist who used her platform to shine a light on the atrocities of the occupation and support the resistance. Her newspaper articles, radio broadcasts, and pamphlets conveyed the struggles and suffering of the Greek people, inspiring them to stand up against their oppressors.

Karagianni was not merely a passive observer; she actively participated in the resistance efforts. Her contributions to the cause and her unwavering commitment to informing the world about the Greek plight made her a hero both in the field of journalism and in the resistance movement.

These five figures represent the diverse array of individuals who contributed to the resistance and the enduring spirit of ‘OXI’ Day. They each demonstrated unique forms of heroism, whether through political leadership, acts of defiance, cultural representation, military command, or journalistic activism. These profiles underscore the remarkable courage, resilience, and commitment that define the legacy of ‘OXI’ Day and the Greek people’s struggle for freedom.