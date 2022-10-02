Spokane Greek Church’s Festival Food Lure, Multicultural Dancefest

Events

Back for real for the first time since 2019 – limited in between by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival in Spokane, Washington drew the foodies, but the dancers too.’

“Dancing brings people together. It’s a great deal of fun to eat Greek food and just move around on the dance floor,” The Rev. Daniel Triant told the Spokesman-Review about people happy to kick up their heels again.

“People are looking for something deeper, especially after the pandemic started. Spokane has seen its growth spurt and so have we. We used to be 100 percent Greek but that’s changed over the years. We have Romanians, Russians, Ukrainians, Ethiopians and Syrians. We’re open and welcoming. Of course, if you just want to come by for our food and dance, we’re fine with that. We’re just glad to finally be back in full swing,” he said.

This was the 86th festival going all the way back to 1935, and it offered all the traditional Greek fare and some takes non-Greeks don’t know about, like Greek spaghetti. Yes,” Triant said. “It was Greek spaghetti with our spices and cheese.”