Speedboats Helping Film Big Fat Greek Wedding III Collide

Cinema

This photo shows part of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding III” film set in Rafina, near Athens, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thabasis Dimopoulos)

ATHENS – A collision between two speedboats carrying 16 actors and technicians for the filming of My Big Fat Greek Wedding III slightly injured one man in an incident off the east coast of Attica.

It was reported by the Greek Coast Guard which didn’t give the details but sources cited by Proto Thema said the accident near the coastal town of Palea Fokea was because a miscalculation of speed and distance.

One of the speedboats carrying the actors is believed to have hit the other boat which capsized, throwing eight people and their equipment overboard, te report said, but apparently none of the main actors.

A Greek man was said to be the one was injured and taken to a hospital nearby for precautionary reasons but the others were okay and taken back to land after the accident then stopped the shooting.

Greek-Canadian actress and director Nia Vardalos, who writes the scripts and created a sensation with the first film almost 20 years earlier, said recently that filming had started on the third but it wasn’t said if she was on either boat.