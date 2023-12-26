x

December 26, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

Speed Cameras Make Greece’s Safest Highway One of Europe’s Safest

December 26, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi)
Attiki Odos. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Greece is known for dangerous roads, vehicular accidents and deaths, thanks in part to drivers ignoring regulations but speed cameras on the 70-kilometer (44-mile) stretch of the Attiki Odos motorway have made it the country’s safest.

There are 15 of the cameras which the site Breaking News Network (BNN) makes the roadway “not only as a beacon of technological advancement in Greece’s road infrastructure but also as a life-saving instrument.”

It might not seem that way to drivers who often see cars flying by at high speed and the report noted that there are claims not all the cameras work but said in combination with big fines and revoking licenses they’ve made the road safer.

‘Moreover, the public disclosure of these camera locations ensures transparency, reminding drivers that their speed is under constant surveillance, the report added, the signs giving a warning.

https://bnnbreaking.com/world/greece/attiki-odos-the-highway-shaping-safer-driving-habits-in-greece/

Speeding penalties range from 40 euros ($44.07) for exceeding the limit by up to 20 km/h, to 100 euros for more than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) per hour up to 350 euros ($385.39) for being more than 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) per hour over the limit, and losing your license for 60 days.

“While the penalties for speeding are undeniably severe, the primary aim is not punishment, but the cultivation of safer driving habits. The Attiki Odos highway serves as a testament to this larger goal, with its rigorous enforcement of traffic laws and emphasis on driver education,” said the report.

RELATED

Society
India Moves to Return Migrants Who Went to Greece, Found No Work

ATHENS - Indians who came to Greece seeking work but found few opportunities, and some said detained, will be returned home thanks to a Dubai-based philanthropist, who opened an office in Greece.

Society
USS Gerald Ford” Aircarrier Anchors in Souda
Politics
Dep. Tourism Minister: Tourism Education of Strategic Importance

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

QUEENS, NY – The Queens Post has revealed the name of “an Astoria scooter rider who was fatally struck in a head-on collision with a taxi in Long Island City last month.

PARIS — More than 50 French performers, writers and producers published an essay Tuesday defending film star and national icon Gerard Depardieu amid growing scrutiny of his behavior toward women during his five-decade career.

MEAUX, France — Four children between nine months and 10 years old and their mother were killed in their apartment east of Paris, in what local authorities called an exceptionally violent crime.

ATHENS - Greece is known for dangerous roads, vehicular accidents and deaths, thanks in part to drivers ignoring regulations but speed cameras on the 70-kilometer (44-mile) stretch of the Attiki Odos motorway have made it the country’s safest.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.