Speed Cameras Make Greece’s Safest Highway One of Europe’s Safest

ATHENS – Greece is known for dangerous roads, vehicular accidents and deaths, thanks in part to drivers ignoring regulations but speed cameras on the 70-kilometer (44-mile) stretch of the Attiki Odos motorway have made it the country’s safest.

There are 15 of the cameras which the site Breaking News Network (BNN) makes the roadway “not only as a beacon of technological advancement in Greece’s road infrastructure but also as a life-saving instrument.”

It might not seem that way to drivers who often see cars flying by at high speed and the report noted that there are claims not all the cameras work but said in combination with big fines and revoking licenses they’ve made the road safer.

‘Moreover, the public disclosure of these camera locations ensures transparency, reminding drivers that their speed is under constant surveillance, the report added, the signs giving a warning.

Speeding penalties range from 40 euros ($44.07) for exceeding the limit by up to 20 km/h, to 100 euros for more than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) per hour up to 350 euros ($385.39) for being more than 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) per hour over the limit, and losing your license for 60 days.

“While the penalties for speeding are undeniably severe, the primary aim is not punishment, but the cultivation of safer driving habits. The Attiki Odos highway serves as a testament to this larger goal, with its rigorous enforcement of traffic laws and emphasis on driver education,” said the report.