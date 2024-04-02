x

Culture

Special Screenings of ‘Tailor’ in Chicago and San Francisco

April 1, 2024
By The National Herald
Tailor_2K_Scope_24p_0073
A still from the film Tailor, directed by Sonia Liza Kenterman. Photo: Courtesy of Sonia Liza Kenterman

NEW YORK – Greek-German filmmaker Sonia Liza Kenterman shared with The National Herald two upcoming screenings of her award-winning film ‘Tailor’ following the packed March 18 screening at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library in New York City. She noted that the screening was so successful that the Stavros Niarchos Foundation contacted her about setting up another screening of the film due to popular demand.

Kenterman will be in Chicago for a special screening of her acclaimed film at the University of Chicago on Saturday, April 6, co-organized by the Center for Hellenic Studies and the Department of Cinema and Media Studies.

The film poster for Tailor, directed by Sonia Liza Kenterman. (Photo: Courtesy of LAGFF)

Then Kenterman will be in San Francisco for a special screening of the film on Saturday, April 13, presented by the San Francisco Greek Film Festival. She will participate in a Q&A session following the screening. Light refreshments will be available after the Q&A. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the screening starts at 7 PM at the Delancey Street Screening Room, 600 The Embarcadero in San Francisco.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door and are also available online: https://shorturl.at/kAX48.

