Special Screenings of ‘Tailor’ in Chicago and San Francisco

A still from the film Tailor, directed by Sonia Liza Kenterman. Photo: Courtesy of Sonia Liza Kenterman
NEW YORK – Greek-German filmmaker Sonia Liza Kenterman shared with The National Herald two upcoming screenings of her award-winning film ‘Tailor’ following the packed March 18 screening at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library in New York City. She noted that the screening was so successful that the Stavros Niarchos Foundation contacted her about setting up another screening of the film due to popular demand.
Kenterman will be in Chicago for a special screening of her acclaimed film at the University of Chicago on Saturday, April 6, co-organized by the Center for Hellenic Studies and the Department of Cinema and Media Studies.
Then Kenterman will be in San Francisco for a special screening of the film on Saturday, April 13, presented by the San Francisco Greek Film Festival. She will participate in a Q&A session following the screening. Light refreshments will be available after the Q&A. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the screening starts at 7 PM at the Delancey Street Screening Room, 600 The Embarcadero in San Francisco.
NEW YORK – Lazaros Theodorakopoulos produces and stars in the tour-de-force solo play, ‘Night Just Before the Forest’ by the acclaimed French playwright Bernard-Marie Koltès, translated by Timothy Johns.
NEW YORK — Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond on Monday in his New York civil fraud case, halting collection of the more than $454 million he owes and preventing the state from seizing his assets to satisfy the debt while he appeals, according to a court filing.
PIRAEUS - After turning it into one of the best and busiest ports in Europe’s, the Chinese management firm COSCO, has brought record profits as well to the Piraeus Port Authority, reaching 219 million euros ($237 million) in 2023.
ISTANBUL — The huge gains made by the opposition in Turkey’s local elections are raising the possibility that the long-serving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party could step back from some of the populist leader’s more polarizing policies ahead of the next round of voting in four years’ time.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In